Death notices, Nov. 5, 2016

■ Joyce Allen, 82, Fruita, died Nov. 4, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Martin Mortuary.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, James Edward of Raton, New Mexico, and Billy John of Palisade; one daughter, Juddah Raine of Loma; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

■ Vicente Gonzales, 92, Grand Junction, died Nov. 2, 2016, at his home.

A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

He was a landscaper.

Survivors include one son, Vince of Manassa; four daughters, Betty McFarland of Sarasota, Florida, Cathaline Lind of Grand Junction, Genevieve Cortez of Midland, Texas, and Ruby Rivera of Manassa; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great- great-grandchildren.