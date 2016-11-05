Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 5, 2016

By Staff
Friday, November 4, 2016

Joyce Allen, 82, Fruita, died Nov. 4, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Martin Mortuary.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, James Edward of Raton, New Mexico, and Billy John of Palisade; one daughter, Juddah Raine of Loma; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Vicente Gonzales, 92, Grand Junction, died Nov. 2, 2016, at his home.

A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

He was a landscaper.

Survivors include one son, Vince of Manassa; four daughters, Betty McFarland of Sarasota, Florida, Cathaline Lind of Grand Junction, Genevieve Cortez of Midland, Texas, and Ruby Rivera of Manassa; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great- great-grandchildren.

