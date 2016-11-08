SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 8, 2016

■ Vicente Gonzales, 93, Grand Junction, died Nov. 2, 2016, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial afterwards at the Calgary section of Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.

He worked for the city of Grand Junction.

Survivors include one son, Vince of Manassa; four daughters, Betty McFarland of Sarasota, Florida, Cathaline Lind of Grand Junction, Genevieve Cortez of Midland, Texas, and Ruby Rivera of Manassa; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great- great-grandchildren.

■ Sherry Lee Pappert, 68, Grand Junction, died Nov. 5, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nativity.

She was a nurse.

Survivors include her husband, Louis; her mother, Viola Bakker of Grand Junction; three daughters, Dawn Scholl, and Carrie Scholl, both of Grand Junction, and Susie Roberts of Trevose, Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard Bakker of Bristol, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.