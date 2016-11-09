SHARE

Death Notices, Nov. 9, 2016

■ Myrtle Lee Blecha, 90, Grand Junction, died Oct. 24, 2016, at Mantey Heights Care Center.

Services will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Browns Cremation and Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow.

She was a registered nurse.

Survivors include one son, Edmund of Grand Junction; two daughters, Arlene Hagensicker of Overland Park, Kansas and Marilyn Emery of Niles, Michigan; one sister, Lenoa Fink of Lincoln, Nebraska; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to Seventh-day Adventist Community Center, 2554 Patterson Road, Grand Junction 81505 or HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Norma Helen Curtis, 84, died Oct. 29, 2016, in Yucaipa, California.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford Cemetery in Crawford.

Survivors include three sons, Brad of Nebraska, Brian of Crawford and Leland of California; one daughter, Romona Wilkerson of California; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

■ Former Grand Junction resident, Wilbur Arthur Drumm, 89, Rifle, died Nov. 4, 2016, at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Martin Mortuary.

He was a carpenter.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen of Thornton and Douglas of Billings, Montana; one daughter, Sandy Brubaker of Grand Junction, one sister, Doris Moyer of Sidney, Iowa; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center, 851 E. Fifth St., Rifle 81650.

■ Clifford Elton Hill, 91, Collbran, died Nov. 6, 2016, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Junction.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plateau Valley Assembly of God in Collbran.

He was a rancher.

Survivors include his wife, Janice R.; three sons, Chris of Georgetown, Texas, Wade of Windsor and David of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society or Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

■ Eva A. MacKendrick, 98, Delta, died Nov. 6, 2016, at The Fountains of Hilltop.

Services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Delta City Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Lewis Smith of Delta and Don MacKendrick of Longville, Minnesota; four daughters, Lena Ayers of Spring Creek, Nevada, Doris Anderson of Grand Junction, Norma Fix of Whitewater and Norma Jean Nichols of Freeland, Washington; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Barbara Marshall McCallum, 84, Grand Junction, died Nov. 3, 2016, at Hospice and Palliative Care.

Private services will take place.

She was an interior designer.

Survivors include one son, Elliott Marshall of Palm Springs, California; and two daughters, Andrea Marshall of Lyons and Julie Ann Marshall of Petaluma, California.

■ Thomas Gary Norris, 42, Grand Junction, died Nov. 2, 2016, at HopeWest Hospice.

Services have taken place.

He was a welder for Pinnacle Construction.

Survivors include his wife, Brandi; one daughter, Lisa of Grand Junction; mother, Lynn Tate of Grand Junction; father, Gary W. Norris of Eldon, Missouri; one brother, Travis R. of Stephenville, Texas; and two sisters, Christine Tate of Grand Junction and Aimee Hassani of Killeen, Texas.

■ Caroline “Carrie” Panter, 94, Delta, died Nov. 7, 2016.

Visitation will be from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Thursday, at Taylor Funeral Service Delta Chapel. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel and interment will follow in Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.

Survivor include two sons, Tom of Whitewater and Jim of Pennsauken, New Jersey; two daughters, Sue Satterthwaite of New Town, North Dakota and Jane Panter of Grand Junction; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, 81416.

■ Larry G. Price, 71, Collbran, died Nov. 5, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Plateau Valley High School.

He was a teacher.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia L.; one son, Ronald of Collbran; three daughters, Jenifer Montague of Peyton, Tamara Mayne of Bailey, and Melissa Lewis of Brighton; one brother, Otis Price of Beebe, Arkansas; and one sister, Lana Roberts of Beebe; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Ronald B. Shiflet, 80, Hotchkiss, died Nov. 2, 2016, at the Paonia Care Center.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Bible Baptist Church in Hotchkiss.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie; two sons, Rowdy, and Justin; one daughter, Tara Shiflet; one brother, George Shiflet; one sister, Jan Johnson; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

■ Valerie Ann Spychala, 73, Grand Junction, died Nov. 6, 2016, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

No services will take place.

Survivors include her husband, Michael T. Sr.; two sons, Michael Jr. of West Virginia, and William Paul of Grand Junction; and one sister, Janet Marino of Trenton, New Jersey.

■ Bette Starr, 95, Cedaredge, died Nov. 4, 2016 at Crossroads in Delta.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the United Methodist Church in Cedaredge.

Survivors include her husband, Philip; two sons, Jack Morris of Longview, Washington and Richard Starr of Sylva, North Carolina; one daughter, Kathy Wiening of Orchard City; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to Food Pantry, P.O. Box 963, Cedaredge 81413.

■ Terri E. Wyley, 63, died Nov. 3, 2016, at her home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Delta Christian Church in Delta.

She was an owner/operator of Bonine Construction.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Wyley of Greeley; three sons, James Duncan of Grand Junction, Eric Duncan of Delta, and Kevin Wyley of Yukon, Oklahoma; her father, Earl Bonine of Delta; two brothers, David Bonine of Delta and Glen Bonine of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Cindy Bonine of Monroe, Georgia and Gail Webb of Grand Junction; and seven grandchildren.