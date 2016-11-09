Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Delta County voters elect two commissioners, reject tax hikes

By Erin McIntyre
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Delta County voters elected two Republican county commissioners on Tuesday and rejected two ballot questions asking for taxpayer money to fund an ambulance district and the town of Crawford.

In the commissioner races, District 2’s winner was Don Suppes, a Republican with 10,142 votes, or 66 percent. Democrat Travis Mills received 2,689 votes (18 percent) and unaffiliated candidate Mark Eckhart received 2,493 votes (16 percent).

In District 3, incumbent Republican J. Mark Roeber received 11,277 votes, or 74 percent of the votes cast, and Democrat challenger Jere Lowe received 3,865 votes, or 26 percent.

Some Delta County voters who were asked to increase property taxes rejected the measures.

Voters in Crawford rejected Ballot Issue 2A, which asked them to approve a 5-mill increase in property taxes. The residents there have a current mill levy of 2.420 mills, and it appeared that voters unofficially rejected the measure by a narrow margin late Tuesday night with 93 votes against (53 percent) and 83 votes in favor (47 percent).

The Delta County Ambulance District Ballot Issue 5A was also turned down, with 5,711 votes against the measure (54 percent) and 4,962 votes (46 percent) in favor of the tax increase to fund emergency services.

