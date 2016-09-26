SHARE

Delta father ill, but escorts daughter to homecoming events





When Delta High School junior Emily Martinez asked her date to escort her during homecoming week, she had no doubt he would say yes.

Emily asked her dad, Ben Martinez, to escort her to the week’s events. Ben, a volunteer firefighter for 20 years, was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in August.

When Emily tied with another student for homecoming royalty, the school and students decided to have two junior girls honored at the homecoming football game.

“The best part was seeing my dad’s face when he saw everyone,” she said. “It’s the first time he’s been out to see everyone since he was diagnosed, and (the best part was) to see everyone stand up and cheer louder than they cheered for anyone.”

Through the roller coaster of emotions, from a cancer diagnosis to trying to celebrate every moment, Emily said she’s grateful to live in a tight-knit community like Delta.

“It’s been crazy with so many emotions and everything, and my school and our whole town has been so helpful,” she said.

Elaine Lang, Emily’s mom, said it was an unforgettable experience for her daughter.

“She is Ben’s only child and biggest source of support, so it meant the world to her not only to get to be a part of the homecoming court but have her dad be a part of it as well,” Lang said. “Delta High School is really sweet and supportive of its students, and I think it meant a lot to both of them.”