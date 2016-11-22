SHARE

Delta narrows police chief field to 7

The city of Delta will pick from a group of seven men — including a former Palisade police chief — vying to become the next police chief.

Tony Erickson resigned from the Palisade Police Department in 2015 and was paid $11,398 in severance after two years on the job. Both Erickson and Palisade town officials declined to discuss the reasons behind his departure, although a separation agreement indicated Erickson was the subject of an internal investigation at the time he resigned.

Erickson spent 18 years in the Colorado Springs Police Department before being hired in Palisade.

The other six finalists are:

■ Charles Kettle, who is the interim police chief in Delta and has worked in law enforcement for more than nine years total.

■ Jesse Cox, a commander with the Delta Police Department who has spent more than 19 years in law enforcement.

■ Tim Jantz, a Delta resident with 34 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Craig Police Department and as the Moffat County sheriff.

■ Lucas Fedler, who has 16 years of law enforcement experience, including with both the Delta Police Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

■ Jim Greyson, who currently lives in Colorado Springs and has more than 30 years in law enforcement, including as the Monte Vista police chief.

■ Greg Tuliszewski, a Craig resident who has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, including as the police chief in Hayden.

The city is attempting to replace Robert Thomas, who retired in September 2015 after he was placed on administrative leave, then given $50,000 in severance. Delta city officials refused to discuss the reasons for Thomas’ departure, but records obtained by The Daily Sentinel last year show he may have been investigated for alleged misuse of a privileged Colorado law enforcement computerized database.

The public is invited to a meet and greet with the police chief candidates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center. The candidates will make brief presentations about their backgrounds and qualifications.