SHARE

Deputy in fatal shooting is 3-year veteran





Montrose authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting, and the officer who pulled the trigger, four days after the incident that occurred Friday in the western portion of Montrose County.

William Ray Score Jr., 47, of Loveland, was identified following an autopsy, and his death was due to a distant gunshot wound to the head, according to the Montrose County Coroner’s Office.

He was fatally shot by Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bruce Schmalz, a three-year veteran currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting from the Seventh Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team.

Schmalz underwent surgery on Saturday to remove bullet fragments from his hand, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Montrose County has not released any other details in the case.