Director cites three BLM staffers for work on White River gas plan

Three Bureau of Land Management employees have received an award from the agency’s national director, Neil Kornze, for their work on the agency’s White River Field Office oil and gas development plan.

Wildlife biologist Edward Hollowed, planning and environmental coordinator Heather Sauls and mining engineer Paul Daggett received the Director’s Award for Superior Service for their work on the plan.

“It is one of BLM’s most prestigious awards, and there are very few given out each year,” BLM spokesman David Boyd said.

The plan was approved in 2015 and was an amendment to the resource management plan for the White River office, based in Meeker.

“It takes significant time and energy to make sure the BLM engages diverse stakeholders and the public through the planning process,” Linda Lance, BLM deputy director of programs and policy, said in a news release. “This team collaborated with 13 cooperating agencies, interest groups and the public to develop innovative management solutions that addressed development and mitigation at the landscape scale.”

Daggett, Hollowed and Sauls were part of a team that developed the amendment, which deals with future oil and gas drilling in parts of the gas-rich Piceance and Uinta basins. Of note, the amendment includes a master leasing plan that addresses drilling impacts near Dinosaur National Monument, an adaptive management approach designed to reduce impacts on one of the largest migratory mule deer herds in the country, and a three-tiered approach to dealing with lands with wilderness characteristics.

Elements of the plan have drawn praise from conservationists, although some of them have lingering concerns about the potential impacts on deer from companies drilling potentially more than 15,000 wells over 20 years.