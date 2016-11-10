SHARE

District 51 students learn about finances

More than 100 students from District 51 high schools attended a local economic conference on Wednesday to learn about finances, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The Western Slope Economic Leadership conference started in 2015 as an effort by a local nonprofit, the Freedom & Responsibility Education Enterprise, to increase financial literacy in local high school students.

President Phyllis Hunsinger said while these opportunities are abundant in the metro Denver area, they’re usually nonexistent in western Colorado.

“There are huge numbers of students who are deep in student loans or credit card debt, and they need to have this financial literacy,” she said. “If they don’t have the knowledge of the concepts, they can make mistakes.”

This year’s conference, which Hunsinger said saw a 75 percent jump in attendance, featured speakers including Betsy Bair, regional representative for Sen. Cory Gardner, and Doug Bandow of the Cato Institute.

Palisade High School students Shaun Arheler and Piper Doyle said they enjoyed listening to T.K. Coleman, an entrepreneur and faculty member at the Georgia-based Foundation for Economic Education.

“I want a future in entrepreneurship and business, and so even if I didn’t necessarily agree with everything he said, I learned a lot from him,” Arheler said.

Doyle said she liked hearing about how different ideas came from failures, that then turned into successes.

“No one can take those successes away from you,” Doyle said. “You learn from all of it, overcoming failure and success.”

Coleman also talked to students about the importance of non-traditional learning, especially out of the classroom.

“Be willing to do the things that everyone else is afraid of,” he said. “That’s the best way to tell your story.”