Does a Trump presidency bring back drill, baby, drill?

The implications of Donald Trump’s election victory loom large when it comes to the issue of oil and gas development in Colorado and the West, including as it pertains to looming local leasing decisions.

The Obama administration is likely to proceed with a decision to cancel oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide area before President Obama leaves office, raising questions as to whether the Trump administration would later move to reverse that action.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Land Management is in the early stages of revising its resource management plan for its Uncompahgre Field Office. Oil and gas leasing is a controversial part of the update, particularly in the North Fork Valley, where activists who want the plan to allow for no new BLM leasing in the valley now face more daunting odds with the new administration.

More broadly, the Trump administration could look askance at regulatory reforms the Obama administration has undertaken in areas like controlling oil and gas development methane emissions.

The Thompson Divide issue could provide an early test of how Trump’s election will change the dynamics of federal policy toward oil and gas development. The BLM is rectifying an earlier oversight by doing a retroactive environmental review of 65 leases in the White River National Forest. Under its final environmental impact statement’s preferred alternative, it would cancel 25 of those leases. The 25 are in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs, which a broad coalition is seeking to protect from oil and gas development, and where national forest leasing is prohibited for the next 20 years or so under a new White River National Forest oil and gas plan.

BLM spokesman David Boyd said the agency continues to plan to issue a final decision on the lease review this year.

The industry, including SG Interests, which owns 18 of the leases proposed for cancellation, has been threatening to sue if the leases are canceled.

“We fully anticipate that our leases will be canceled before this administration leaves office,” said Robbie Guinn, an SG vice president.

He still expects SG to seek relief from the courts next. He said he didn’t know whether Trump’s election opens up some other possibilities for recourse that weren’t previously available to the company.

Said David Ludlam, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, “I think that certainly you would assume President-elect Trump’s inauguration would broaden our options.”

Among those options could be relief through an administrative appeals process, Ludlam said.

A lawsuit over the matter also could lead to a new administration agreeing to a settlement favorable to the industry in some form or fashion, perhaps only in terms of how companies should be compensated financially for canceled leases.

Peter Hart, an attorney with the conservation group Wilderness Workshop, said the 65 leases were sold illegally. He said his group hopes the final decision comes soon and “protects illegally leased lands and resolves this controversy.

“… We hope the new administration will recognize the value of these lands and not repeat the mistakes made when the leases were issued in 2003.”

Zane Kessler, executive director of the Thompson Divide Coalition, said the BLM has crafted a “carefully struck balance” in its proposed decision and the coalition is working to ensure the yearslong process wraps up as soon as possible. He said the coalition will work with the Trump administration just as it has with the Obama administration, endeavoring to elevate the voices of people who rely on the public lands of Thompson Divide.

“The people have spoken on Thompson Divide. We believe that the solution that BLM has put forward is equitable,” he said.

Natasha Léger, interim executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, points to the 37,000 comments she says citizens have submitted opposing leasing in the North Fork Valley in the BLM Uncompahgre plan, currently in its draft stage.

She acknowledges that Trump’s energy strategy as laid out on his transition website would seem to make achieving the no-leasing goal harder for citizens. But she finds some hope in the nature of his successful campaign, which was based on challenging the status quo.

“What I’m hoping is that this Trump administration will do the same when it comes to energy policy, and right now we’ve had a status quo of opening up public lands (to leasing). I’m hoping that he sees it’s just not OK to open up those lands and potentially poison airsheds, watersheds and foodsheds,” she said.

Conservationists such as Pete Maysmith of Conservation Colorado fear that the Trump administration could adopt a “drill baby drill” philosophy. Conservation groups and the industry differ sharply on whether enough land is made available for leasing. Maysmith also wonders what the implications of Trump’s election could be for regulatory efforts such as regulations applying to emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Staff writer Gary Harmon contributed to this story.