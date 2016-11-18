SHARE

Door left open to North Fork coal-mining

Forest Service picks plan to reinstate Roadless Rule exemption

Coal mining and related activities could continue in the North Fork coal-mining region under an alternative selected by the U.S. Forest Service in its environmental study of the area.

The Forest Service today is to detail its selection of the alternative reinstating the Colorado Roadless Rule exception for the 19,700-acre North Fork Coal Mining Area.

The action comes not so much on the heels of the election as it does in the wake of a meeting in Washington, D.C., between representatives of various Western Slope interests and the Office of Management and Budget.

OMB this summer raised questions about reinstating the exemption, calling it a “significant regulatory action.”

Reinstating the exemption won plaudits from the mining industry and criticism from opponents who said the original deal fell short of congressional requirements.

Reinstating the exemption is “a win for western Colorado, especially considering it had unanimous and bipartisan support,” said Christian Reece, executive director of Club 20, a Western Slope lobbying and promotional organization.

The exemption, said Earthjustice attorney Ted Zukoski, is a “loophole” that “will open the door to bulldozing hundreds of drill pads and 67 miles of new road in undisturbed habitat for black bear, elk and the imperiled lynx.”

Allowing mining to go forward beneath a roadless area could cost the world economy and environment up to $3.4 billion, Zukoski said, citing the Forest Service’s analysis.

Earthjustice, WildEarth Guardians and other organizations sued to halt the expansion of the West Elk Mine near Somerset, saying the federal government failed to take into account the effect of burning coal from the mine on the climate when it approved the exemption.

The exemption amounts to “nothing short of a giveaway to Arch Coal,” said Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth Guardians.

“Putting aside whether one believes coal is good or bad, our public lands shouldn’t be handed over like this to a single corporate interest that, frankly, is only interested in its own bottom line,” Nichols said.

The organizations that brought suit came under fire from U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., whose district includes the North Fork.

“Serial litigation tactics implemented by extreme special interests have put the livelihoods of families in Delta and Gunnison counties at risk,” Tipton said. “I am glad to see action from the Forest Service even if it is long overdue.”

Arch Coal also welcomed the choice, noting that the exemption was the result of several years of collaboration involving state agencies, private companies, and local organizations and community members.

“The state has consistently recognized the careful efforts that went into creating a rule that strikes the right balance between creating permanent protection for millions of acres of land and providing important support for local economies by allowing essential mining activities to continue,” said spokesman Logan Bonacorsi.