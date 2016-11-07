SHARE

E-bike trend hits roadblock on local trails





As electric bicycles appear more regularly on local roadways, the Colorado Riverfront Commission is putting the brakes on allowing them along the Grand Valley’s signature trail.

Commission members originally believed the state granting agency Great Outdoors Colorado, which opposes motorized vehicles along its trails, could disqualify the Grand Valley from future funding if electric bicycles — commonly called e-bikes — populated the Colorado Riverfront Trail.

Local commission leaders fretted that GOCO might deny funding for trails, or even worse, force the community to pay back the millions of dollars already invested in the cement path that extends from Palisade to Fruita.

Though GOCO officials have subsequently said that they would do nothing of the sort and communities can make their own rules surrounding e-bikes, the Riverfront Commission remains resolute.

It is sticking with a plan to ban e-bikes along its more than 26-mile path.

“Our position is still the same,” said Frank Watt, co-chairman of the Riverfront Commission. “We don’t want motorized (vehicles) and Segways on the trail. We’ve got people on the trail that are trying to get away from cars. We don’t want to encourage conflict. Something with a motor is counterproductive.”

A push to ban e-bikes on the local trail system comes at a time when e-bike interest and sales are starting to soar nationally. Some industry figures estimate 200,000 e-bikes were sold in the U.S. in 2015, according to a report from the League of American Bicyclists. An estimated 35 million e-bikes will be sold worldwide this year, and a report by Navigant Research predicts global sales of e-bikes will top $24 billion by 2025.

As the industry gears up, the Grand Valley is one of several communities deciding whether to allow the latest bicycle technology on local multi-use paths.

For example, Durango this spring outlawed e-bikes on its trails. Since 2014, Boulder has allowed e-bikes on some of its multi-use trails, but rules dictate all cyclists must keep speeds under 15 mph. Denver has not specifically addressed the issue of e-bikes on its trails. However, the Cherry Creek and South Platte trails only are open to non-motorized uses.

Colorado Riverfront Commission members said they fear allowing e-bikes could open the door for other types of motorized vehicles, like all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and Segways. While most e-bikes operate with a pedal-assisted function, with speeds topping out at 20 mph, some versions of e-bikes operate with a throttle and can travel at speeds of up to 50 mph. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed on the trail network, per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Combining bicyclists and trail users traveling at slow and fast speeds could create potential safety hazards, said Brad Taylor, co-chairman of the Colorado Riverfront Commission.

Taylor said he remembers when mopeds hit the scene in the 1980s, and laws were needed so they would not be allowed on trails. He said the concept of the trail system, and the grants offered by GOCO, are intended as ways for people to connect to their communities through exercise.

“We all know that kids today are obese,” he said. “To get a kid from house to a trail, let’s let them walk or ride a bike, not give them an e-bike to get down there.”

“We’re not against e-bikes,” Taylor added. “E-bikes have their place. People can ride on the city streets where it’s legal.”

Jake Houston, local government program manager for GOCO, said the agency has been receiving numerous calls from municipalities about whether cities can allow e-bikes on GOCO-funded trails.

Houston said the agency does not fund trails for motorized use, but “we are not a policing agency.” “Our thought is we want to leave these decisions up to local communities,” he said. “We’re looking at them differently than motorized. (E-bikes) really are a benefit to an aging population. They serve a niche for keeping people outside.”

the E-bike smile

Knowing you’re looking at an e-bike may be more difficult than you think.

The motor may be concealed in a wheel’s hub or it may add some bulk to the frame. Some e-bikes have buttons to engage the motor, which can be turned on or off, in pedal-assisted models. Newer models have lost the throttle and reach speeds of 20 mph, able to propel riders up to 40 miles on a full charge.

There is, however, one telltale sign someone is riding an e-bike, said Rondo Buecheler, co-owner of Rapid Creek Cycles, 237 Main St. in Palisade.

“Everybody that comes back here with an e-bike is smiling,” Buecheler said.

Buecheler sells e-bikes and rents them to mostly tourists who want to more easily hit a variety of Palisade’s wide-ranging wineries.

Sometimes the e-bikes are the perfect complement for an older or out-of-shape cyclist who wants to keep up and enjoy themselves in a group of other riders.

Buecheler said he’s committed to informing cyclists interested in riding or buying a bike that the Colorado Riverfront Trail and some non-motorized-only trails are off-limits.

But he also will tell them, the motor can be turned off to comply with the requirements.

At top speeds of 20 mph, e-bikes are not a hazard.

“A road rider can go faster than that,” he said, referring to cyclists on traditional road or race bikes. “(E-bikes) are built to assist somebody to ride at a constant speed.”

Interest for e-bikes is coming from people who want to commute to work by bicycle, but they want to be able to do it in a half-hour’s time and not be sweaty when they arrive.

Because the Colorado Riverfront Trail is the sole trail linking parts of the Grand Valley, e-bikes should be allowed on the concrete paths, Buecheler argued. He would think differently if there were other options for cyclists to commute without having to battle traffic.

At age 61, Buecheler said he is enjoying using his e-bike to go farther, and he assured there are plenty of dirt trails aside from non-motorized mountain bike trails to ride.

“E-bikes are the next thing, whether we like it or not,” he said.

Ture Nycum, Fruita’s parks and recreation director, can attest to the fun factor of e-bikes. He recently rode mountain e-bikes at Rabbit Valley, an area open to motorized vehicles.

“It provides you that ability to get up over hills and to go farther, to extend your enjoyment out there,” he said.

Nycum agreed the budding e-bike issue is a dilemma.

He allowed there needs to be respect for users on the Riverfront Trail, he said.

“Finding that balance and where those e-bikes are most appropriate, we have to figure it out and have to figure it out relatively quickly,” he said, on a recent 88.1-KAFM talk show on the topic.

Fruita clearly is a mountain biking destination, and city leaders have goals of increasingly aligning with recreation-based businesses.

Fruita is soliciting its Green-way Business Park to recreation-based manufacturers. A new section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail will pass by the business park, en route west to the popular mountain biking destination of the Kokopelli Trail network, managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

A conundrum may be waiting to happen if an e-bike manufacturer sets up shop in the area. E-bikes would not be allowed on the cement trail or the adjoining, nearby mountain biking trails.

Overall, in the urban areas, Nycum said he doesn’t see e-bikes as being obtrusive, but the social implication of riders of e-bikes alongside traditional mountain bikers may have deeper social implications, he said.

Nycum said the nonprofit group PeopleforBikes has approached the city in the hopes of conducting a study about the impacts of e-bikes on mountain bike trails. One initial study has shown e-bikes don’t cause much harm to dirt trails, but the social impacts may be harder to qualify.

“I really think e-bikes are going to come,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to stop them.”