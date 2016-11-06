SHARE

Fast-growing Karis reveals enormous resource need for at-risk youth





QUICKREAD DROP-IN RESOURCE The 4th House is open from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. for people 18­—24 years old, 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. for those 17 years old and younger, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It’s located in the basement of 362 Main St. KARIS, THROUGH THE YEARS May 2012 — The House, an emergency teen homeless shelter, opens with 10 beds for unaccompanied youth in Mesa County. April 2014 — The Other House, a transitional home for unaccompanied youth, opens its doors. Aug. 2015 — Remodels are complete on The Asset House, a transitional home for homeless individuals. Nov. 2015 — The street outreach program starts, and four workers start visiting high schools, local businesses and parks to reach out to homeless young people. Jan. 2016 — Zoe House, a home for teenagers and young adults who are homeless as a result of sexual assault, domestic violence or date stalking, is ready for move-in. It is full, with five occupants, within two months. Aug. 2016 — The 4th House, a downtown outreach and drop-in center for homeless teenagers and young adults, opens in the basement of 362 Main St.



At first glance, the 4th House looks like a group of teenagers were given free rein to design a secret clubhouse. There’s a coffee bar, rows of laptops and a freezer filled with burritos and macaroni and cheese. The ventilation duct is decked out in rainbow colors.

While it’s a place of community, the new drop-in resource center for homeless teenagers in downtown Grand Junction is an oasis for youth who don’t know where else to go.

The 4th House is the most recent part of the rapid expansion of Karis, a local nonprofit benefiting homeless teenagers and young adults.

Since opening teen homeless shelter The House in 2012, Karis has grown to four more locations, housed more than 280 homeless teenagers and is showing no sign of slowing down.

“It’s a little shocking, and I think I’m surprised at how it’s grown,” said John Mok-Lamme, executive director of Karis. “The heartbreaking part of it is the deeper you get in, the more you see and the wider you see the need. We’ve made a dent, but we’re not there yet.”

Karis’ growth is fueled by public and private grants as well as individual donations, Mok-Lamme said.

There are also four new outreach workers who identify and reach out to homeless teens at Grand Junction, Central, Palisade and Fruita high schools.

Outreach Coordinator Jeff Schuster said there are about 40 teenagers and young adults who regularly visit the 4th House. On Tuesday, the center had the most visitors since it opened in August — 16 in one day.

In one day at the 4th House, four people took a shower, eight people picked up new clothes, three people did laundry and 16 people ate at least one meal.

All 40 of the youth who frequent the drop-in center are involved in some kind of service through a Karis advocate, Schuster said, whether that’s getting help finding a job or connecting with a mental health professional.

One of the most surprising parts of the expansion, Mok-Lamme said, is that almost every teenager is receptive to getting help. That makes it even more frustrating when the help isn’t immediately available.

“I don’t think we’re at our capacity. It’s being stretched, but we think of ourselves as a net, and we know there are some holes in the net, but that ... just has to do with, we don’t have services in that area,” Mok-Lamme said. “We still have youth who are suffering from severe mental illness that aren’t housed. We still have youth who are not being treated for addictions who want to be treated for addictions. We’re desperate for mentors.”

One of Karis’ newer projects, Zoe House, is a model for how Mok-Lamme wants the organization to grow.

Zoe House provides free long-term housing and services to teenagers and young adults who are homeless as a result of sexual assault, domestic violence or date stalking. It opened in January 2016, and there were already two people waiting to move in. Within two months, the five bedrooms were full.

The program is funded through a federal grant, and staff work with Hilltop for training and consulting on helping victims of domestic violence.

The program has been one of the easiest to get off the ground, Mok-Lamme said, because it’s so natural. The people who stay at Zoe have two years to put their lives back together, so it doesn’t feel like there’s a deadline. There are mental health and support services available, but they’re not a requirement.

“It feels like they have a space to exhale,” he said.

As the organization expands, Mok-Lamme said, teenagers and young adults continue to seek out help — Karis facilities have housed an average of 60 teenagers and young adults every year since The House opened in 2012.

The Other House, Karis’ long-term, transitional housing option for homeless teenagers, is at capacity with six tenants for the first time since it opened in 2014.

Zoe House is providing a home for five people, some with young children. Outreach workers regularly work with 20 to 60 teenagers at a time.

But for each new location and expanded service, the volunteers and staff of Karis have their eyes on what’s next — the next step toward the next goal, so that the next teenager will spend less time without a place to call home.