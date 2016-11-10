SHARE

Fees to go up at monument in 2017, 2019





Fees at Colorado National Monument will go up Jan. 1, and then again two years later, as the monument prepares to begin work on a variety of projects and improvements.

The entry fee for a private vehicle will rise from the current $10 to $15 in 2017. Fees for motorcycles will also will go up, as will the annual park pass, next year, from $25 to $40. Pedestrians and bicyclists won’t see any increase in their fees until 2019.

Camping fees are unchanged.

The monument was among several National Park Service venues allowed to adjust entry fees this year, said Chief Ranger Mark Davison, who noted that projects are lined up for funding. This will be the first time entrance fees have gone up at the monument since 2011.

Current projects include work on the Old Gordon Trail and a resource survey of the White Rocks area. Revenue from the new fees will go to improve campground restrooms, rehabilitate the Liberty Cap Trail and replace the outdated Visitor Center film.

Monument officials relied on comments from public meetings, which were attended by about 20 people, and from email and Facebook, which were more helpful, Davison said.

In all, the monument received 62 responses during the open comment period for the proposed fee increases. More than half were in favor of the change. Others, though, said they were disappointed in the doubling and tripling of fees, which led local management to a phased approach to the increases, according to the National Park Service.

Recreational fees charged on public lands are to be used for direct visitor benefits and recent projects include paving Rim Rock Drive through the tunnels on the west hill, improving the accessibility of the Alcove Nature Trail, and the installation of a new vault toilet facility at the Upper Liberty Cap trail head.

Fall hours are in effect at the monument. The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Entry passes can be purchased on line at yourpassnow.com.