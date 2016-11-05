SHARE

Fischer, former head of river district, dies Thursday

Roland “Rollie” Fischer, for 28 years the head of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, died Thursday night.

“Everyone at the River District is saddened by today’s news,” spokesman Chris Treese said. “Rollie was the River District for many years. The River District today and western Colorado’s water is Rollie’s legacy.”

Scott McInnis, a former U.S. representative and current Mesa County commissioner, called Fischer “a water giant in his time,” who prepared the district for the issues it faces today.

“It needed him at the time to prepare it for the big leagues and it’s big league now,” McInnis said.

Fischer figured in the collapse of McInnis’ campaign for governor in 2010, but McInnis said he never held the incident against Fischer.

“That’s water under the bridge now. I always thought Rollie was one of the brightest water people on the Western Slope,” McInnis said.

Fischer left the River District in 1996 after a series of stories in The Daily Sentinel about his business dealings that involved the River District.

No information about services was immediately available.