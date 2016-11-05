Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Fischer, former head of river district, dies Thursday

By Gary Harmon
Saturday, November 5, 2016

Roland “Rollie” Fischer, for 28 years the head of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, died Thursday night.

“Everyone at the River District is saddened by today’s news,” spokesman Chris Treese said. “Rollie was the River District for many years. The River District today and western Colorado’s water is Rollie’s legacy.”

Scott McInnis, a former U.S. representative and current Mesa County commissioner, called Fischer “a water giant in his time,” who prepared the district for the issues it faces today.

“It needed him at the time to prepare it for the big leagues and it’s big league now,” McInnis said.

Fischer figured in the collapse of McInnis’ campaign for governor in 2010, but McInnis said he never held the incident against Fischer.

“That’s water under the bridge now. I always thought Rollie was one of the brightest water people on the Western Slope,” McInnis said.

Fischer left the River District in 1996 after a series of stories in The Daily Sentinel about his business dealings that involved the River District.

No information about services was immediately available.

COMMENTS

Page 1 of 1

By John W Orr - Saturday, November 5, 2016

Gary, Scott McInnis to talk about Rolly in his obit? McInnis shamefully threw him under the bus for political reasons. Thankfully Jason Salzman exposed his plagiarism and McInnis didn’t profit from his treachery to an honest man.

Page 1 of 1


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy