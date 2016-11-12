SHARE

Focus expected to be on deporting criminal aliens as they leave prisons

Day One of the Donald Trump administration will likely see the end of the executive order that established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, said the executive director of a Washington-based organization that tracks immigration issues.

Mass deportations, however, are unlikely, though people who immigrated illegally and then committed crimes are likely to be sent back to their native countries, said Roy Beck, executive director of Numbers USA, a nonpartisan organization.

Beck said he has discussed immigration issues with Trump, but stressed he isn’t an adviser. Numbers USA makes no endorsements.

“I’m a typical Washington policy wonk, and this is his signature issue. Based on all that, I would say he would be likely to start off Day One doing what he can on his own,” Beck said.

Canceling the deferred action program likely means that the program will accept no new participants and those now in it will be allowed to complete their two-year work permits, Beck said.

Once the program’s paperwork expires, participants will be “very unlikely (to) face any deportation threat because he’s going to focus on criminal aliens as they come out of jails and prisons,” Beck said. “He has promised that over and over, that’s what is going to happen.”

There will be repercussions for the 23 nations that decline to accept criminals that the United States deports, Beck said. Among them are the likely loss of visas to the United States for legal visits, he said.

“You see the pattern here,” Beck said. “There’s a lot of focus on criminals,” just as President Barack Obama and Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton have done and said they would do respectively, Beck said.

The Trump administration also will withhold funding from sanctuary cities “until they get right with the law,” he said.

“Sanctuary cities” refers to cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City, which have certain policies that shelter people illegally in the United States.

On the legislative front, Beck said he hoped Trump would tell the GOP-led Congress to deliver legislation requiring that all new hires go through the e-Verify process.

The idea is to take away the “jobs magnet” that draws in non-citizens to compete with citizens for jobs.

“We have advised 12 different presidential campaigns at their request, and we always tell them to take the attention off illegal immigrants,” Beck said. “It’s not about punishing anybody, really. It’s about protecting American workers.”

CU parking tickets can be paid with food

BOULDER — Drivers who received a parking ticket on the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus will be allowed to pay the fine with a food donation next week instead of with cash.

The university is partnering with the Harvest of Hope Pantry, a Boulder food assistance program, for the “Food for Fines” food drive.

Some restrictions apply, but people who received a ticket before Nov. 1 can bring in a minimum of four non-perishable food items to the CU Parking Services lobby and have the fine waived on the afternoons of Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Citations that exceed $50 will not be waived with a food donation.

Manitou Springs church may close

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 113-year-old church in Manitou Springs is considering closing in part because of parking problems caused by a nearby hiking trail.

Leaders of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs told parishioners on Thursday that they want to close and sell Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

According to a letter from the Rev. Ronald Raab, the 2,000 or so people who trek to the Manitou Incline on Sundays have decreased parking around the church, leading to dwindling attendance at Sunday Mass. For the past two fiscal years, tithing and other income has not been enough to meet basic operating expenses.

Manitou Springs officials say they have been working with the church to address parking issues.