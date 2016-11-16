SHARE

Forum tackles troubling surge in child abuse

If preventing child abuse in Mesa County wasn’t on the community’s radar before, it likely will be now.

A diversified group including law enforcement, advocates for children’s rights, and concerned residents showed up for a two-hour forum Tuesday night at the Mesa County Workforce Center to discuss child abuse prevention. The forum was hosted by the How Are the Children? initiative, Mesa County and The Daily Sentinel.

Mesa County has the highest per-capita incidence of substantiated cases of child abuse in Colorado, which the Sentinel reported in September in a series called “Failure to Protect.”

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he didn’t know the exact reasons why there are so many child abuse cases in Mesa County, but said he believed it may be in part to residents’ shaky financial situations.

“A stressed out family is a family that doesn’t handle situations well,” he said. “Those families tend to have a lot of child abuse and a lot of poorly made decisions about how to deal with stress and problems.”

Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said just the prospect of having the forum prompted officials to share information about child abuse, a practice that hadn’t occurred much before.

“...There begins this organic information-sharing that probably needs to happen other than when we’re preparing to come speak to you,” he told the crowd.

Lewis said he was disappointed in how difficult it was to really learn about families that have incidences of child abuse. Over the past five years, the number of child abuse cases and sexual assault cases have only fluctuated, up and down, by about 10 cases.

“This is not a new thing. We’re not seeing a significant spike,” he said. “What we’re finding is we really have the same problem today that we’ve had for quite some time.”

The city of Grand Junction, however, is seeing reports for child abuse going up 45 percent and arrests for child abuse increasing 54 percent over the past five years, Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper said.

Similarly, reports and arrests for sexual assault on a child have increased 45 percent in the past five years.

“Those increases are too large just to be attributed to more frequent reporting,” he said. “There’s something else going on there.”

Dave Downey, a campus minister for Christian Fellowship, said he was encouraged when John Mok-Lamme, executive director of Karis, a local nonprofit benefiting homeless teenagers and young adults, commented during the forum that the problems are fixable.

“If we can all start talking to neighbors and looking at each other we can do something about this,” Downey said.

Downey, who also is a volunteer with the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Coalition, said he can see complementary benefits if people are opening up about suicide and child abuse.

“I tell my students, you can’t fix things in the dark,” Downey said after the meeting. “You have to pull things into the light so you can repair them.”

To report suspected child abuse, call 242-1221. For more information about becoming a foster parent in Mesa County, call 248-2794.