Forum will address state park use

By Staff
Sunday, November 13, 2016

The snowballing number of visitors to Colorado state parks and the challenges those visitors present will take center stage at a meeting at 6 p.m. today in Grand Junction, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The public forum — the first of a series of meetings the department will hold across the state — will include information on both the economic boons and the infrastructural headaches the state is dealing with in connection with the rising number of visitors to all Colorado state parks, the release said.

“We have an excellent product to offer and we welcome more visitation,” Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez is quoted as saying in the release. “But with more people enjoying our parks comes additional strain to these resources. … We all need to be ready for a busy future at our state parks.”

The state anticipates needing to invest in road improvements, additional facilities and possibly more staffing to keep up with the park system’s popularity.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Escalante Room of the Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St.

