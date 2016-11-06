SHARE

Fresh vision on Main Street

New real estate venture to be headquartered in spruced-up Mercantile Building downtown







It has been a whirlwind of change for the owners of the newly created Mountain Coast Group Real Estate Team at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC.

In just a few months, co-owners Andrea Haitz and Amanda Potter went from owning individual real estate teams to forming a new real estate group and purchasing The Mercantile Building, 546 Main St., to be used as a base for the new company’s headquarters. Haitz, 38, formerly of The Diva Team at Keller Williams, and Potter, 34, former owner of Sonrise Real Estate, started talking about merging their businesses in June.

Their vision is to expand their new group to other areas both in and out of Colorado, eventually expanding throughout the United States and beyond, Haitz said.

“It is named in such a way for it to work outside Colorado — from mountains to coast,” Haitz explained, about the group’s name and logo that launched Sept. 1.

Mountain Coast’s business plan is first to identify the real estate needs in the outlying areas of western Colorado, such as Vail, Telluride and Aspen, and start expanding their group.

Haitz said they want to open their first expansion office in one of those areas sometime next year.

“Then we’ll just move forward from there,” she said, adding that she hopes to open satellite offices of the group in other states such as Utah in the near future.

Mountain Coast has 12 staff members, but Haitz said the new business will quickly add more employees.

“We could have 15 to 20 people in Grand Junction that we could keep busy,” Haitz said.

To fulfill their entrepreneurial vision, she and Potter knew they would need space to grow their business.

While they were searching for a new location, The Mercantile Building came up for sale.

The property went through foreclosure and was listed for sale in September, according to the Mesa County Assessor’s website.

“We were just looking to lease a space, but were offered a pretty good deal on financing terms,” Haitz said, of the deal that was completed Sept. 22 with Timberline Bank.

Potter and Haitz, with their husbands, purchased the building for $750,000, the assessor’s website said.

Being Grand Junction natives, Potter said they are really excited to own a historic building downtown.

Built in 1929, the building was originally constructed to be a Kress department store and closed in 1975.

Through the years, it has been remodeled several times to make room for a variety of downtown businesses.

The building has more than 20,000 square feet, including about 5,000 unfinished square feet on the lower level, perfect for Mountain Coast’s new office.

Current renovations began with the removal of flooring and the construction of walls for conference rooms, private offices and reception areas on the lower level, Haitz said.

They are also working to update lighting, repair water leaks and other general maintenance in the rest of the building, Haitz said.

The street and upper levels are home to several downtown businesses including Main Paige, Legacy Photography, Colorado Mountain Khakis, Conservation Colorado and MX Tapas Bar and Restaurante.

The current tenants are excited about the new ownership, Haitz said.

“Everybody has a sense of peace — they know who to call now,” she said.

They plan to continue to make building improvements, such as adding energy-efficient windows, but want to maintain the historic integrity of the building, Haitz said.

Potter and Haitz are excited about the steps they’ve taken so far and for the future of their real estate group.

“I think we’re going to have a very large team. It’s going to be a fun and successful place to work and as we continue to grow, we’ll have more and more to offer to new agents,” Potter said.