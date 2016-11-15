SHARE

Fruita expects big milestone for rec center









Sometime this week, someone will be the 1 millionth person to play at the Fruita Community Center. Lucky them. They’ll win a year’s worth of free passes to the center.

They’re not the only fortunate ones. Hitting the seven-digit mark for patrons is more than just a number, but a milestone reached by the city of Fruita through loyal and repeat patronage and a community gathering place constantly tinkering to meet consumer demands and needs.

Fruita officials originally projected the facility at 324 N. Coulson St. would attract between 225 and 250 users a day when it opened in 2011. Instead, the center consistently attracts nearly double that number of daily users, and it doesn’t seem its popularity will shrink anytime soon.

The city was able to sock away a total of more than $330,000 the last two years for maintenance and capital projects to continue to invest back into the building. This year the facility is projected to just about break even, mostly because much of the money made from user fees was reinvested into new equipment, said Tom Casal, recreation superintendent for the city of Fruita.

Casal said the FCC — its often-used acronym — is consistently adding programming, and that effort is paying off, bringing in $15,000 to $20,000 more each year in revenue.

The FCC offers after-school options for school-aged children, youth volleyball and swimming lessons, among other programs. Officials consider it a balancing act between offering a wealth of programs and still having the open space at the gymnasium for people to shoot hoops or swim freely in the pool.

“I’m a big believer in not trying to program the gymnasium so you always have a place to play,” Casal said.

But the FCC is so much more than a fitness center, and that may be part of its success. In its 55,000-square-foot footprint there’s an indoor and outdoor pool, a branch of the Mesa County Library and a senior center.

At 95 years young, Ellen Roberts is one of the fixtures of the senior center. Roberts helped raise money for the senior center and still collects aluminum cans and tabs to raise money for improvements. Those efforts helped the center buy a larger television, and plans are underway to refinish the top of the pool table.

The senior center attracted about 50 people during its weekly noon potluck last week.

“I had cherry cheesecake, and somebody made a pumpkin roll,” Roberts said enthusiastically.

While a reporter was talking to Roberts, one of her friends walked in to take some books from the take-a-book, leave-a-book bookshelf.

The woman had shared food at the potluck and then took a swim.

“The pool was very nice,” the woman talking to Roberts said. “I just made a day of it. It was very nice.”

To keep the place looking new, the FCC closes down for about a week once a year. Wood floors are refinished and the walls get a new coat of paint.

“We do a ton of preventative maintenance and take care of our fitness equipment,” said Ture Nycum, Fruita’s parks and recreation director. “We make it a priority to take care of our stuff.”

In general, the center attracts 70 percent of its users from Fruita. The other 30 percent are a combination of Grand Junction and surrounding-area residents and tourists, Nycum sad.

After rejecting the community center in 2007, voters narrowly approved a 1-cent sales-tax increase the following year to fund the $13.7 million center.

A number of people who said they voted against the measure now report using the center, Nycum said.

The sense of community that it builds has been a byproduct that wasn’t necessarily planned.

“That happens all by itself,” Casal said. “You don’t train for it, it just happens.”

Maggie Childers, who was using the pool last week, said she and her husband were initially skeptical Fruita could support a facility. She started checking out books at the library. These days, she and her husband use the center regularly. Sometimes they catch lunch in downtown after a workout — a side benefit for surrounding businesses.

“When they first talked about building this with public dollars, we thought the market should let it happen,” Childers said. “It’s not just a fitness center. It’s a community center that has water.”