Fruita residents voice ideas for lagoons’ future





Fruita’s former sewer lagoons look like an opportunity waiting to happen.

That’s the idea Fruita officials are running with.

The 25-acre parcel owned by the city with four decommissioned sewer lagoons is close to Fruita’s commercial center near Kokopelli Boulevard with hotels, restaurants, a number of shops and the Dinosaur Journey museum. An additional 15 acres of Colorado riverfront are owned jointly by Mesa County and the Colorado Riverfront Foundation.

Adding a mix of commercial and recreational opportunities is the will of the majority, residents said in a recent survey.

“It’s a really choice piece of land,” Fruita Mayor Lori Buck said. “To make it all recreation would be foolish. We’re kind of away from filling in the holes. We want put the commercial around the edges and it all fits.”

While Fruita does not have money to create development there, it’s taking to market two conceptual plans for the area. They show a mix of restaurants, a hotel, a sports field, a playground and open space surrounding a single reconfigured pond.

Other amenities could include a pavilion and pedestrian bridges across the Colorado River to the Snooks Bottom area and another pedestrian bridge for access parallel to Colorado Highway 340.

Fruita obtained a $5,000 matching grant from the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado to draw up redevelopment plans for the area. Ciavonne, Roberts & Associates completed the planning work for the city. Fruita also tasked community members to weigh in on what they’d like to see there in the future.

Of the 290 respondents, most people want to see commercial or open space with recreation at the site, as opposed to residential and industrial uses.

Recreation ideas that most resounded with respondents included a splash pad, trails, an area for kayaking and paddle boarding and an amphitheater.

People reported wanting a water park, restaurants and retail shopping, in that order, as commercial uses.

Already there’s been interest from some developers in Fruita’s commercial area, City Manager Mike Bennett said.

Bennett said the plans represent a “village feel” and the location may make it a natural fit to tie into many of Fruita’s attributes.

“It’s a neat location. When you envision what could be there,” he said. “There’s already the (Colorado National) Monument, the (James M. Robb) state park, the (Colorado) river and the water feature.”

Though the plans are drawn, the outcome will be up to development, Bennett said.

“We have four old sewer lagoons with a question mark on them,” he said. “What are the best uses for our community as we transition them over?”