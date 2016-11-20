SHARE

Gas group sets sights on chunk of VW cash

A chunk of the $61 million that Colorado expects to receive from a $14.7 billion settlement should go to western Colorado and to natural gas-related projects, the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association said.

The money is to come from a settlement with Volkswagen and Audi stemming from Volkswagen’s cheating on measurements of emissions from its diesel engines.

A portion of Colorado’s share should be used to boost the use of natural gas as a transportation fuel, as well as for power generation and to drill for more natural gas.

“Colorado should show preference for funding projects and priorities that not only accomplish the VW and Audi trust fund environmental objectives and requirements, but also benefit proposed projects that concurrently achieve other Colorado economic priorities too,” the organization wrote to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, which will decide how to spend money from the settlement trust.

The trust is to mitigate emissions and obtain maximum air-quality benefit, according to the state’s air pollution control division.

Supporters of electric vehicles have said charging stations and associated facilities should receive significant proceeds from the settlement.

Natural gas can take the state a long way toward reducing emissions and improving air quality, the Grand Junction- based association said.

Natural gas-powered engines emit 13 percent to 21 percent less greenhouse gases than comparable current transportation fuels, the association wrote.

Natural gas as a transportation fuel results in 80 percent fewer emissions of nitrogen oxide, 67 percent less carbon monoxide and 80 percent lower in non-methane hydrocarbon emissions than other transportation fuels, the association wrote.

Using natural gas would help achieve other goals, such as aiding distressed communities in northwest Colorado. “Northwest Colorado should have representation on any advisory committee or stakeholder process developed for distribution of trust monies,” the association wrote. “This representation should include persons familiar with the current and future plans for Nat-Gas use in transportation, electric generation and other uses that contribute to improved air quality and regional economic benefit.”