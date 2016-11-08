SHARE

Gas-field firm again looking to merge

Oil and gas field service provider Baker Hughes, fresh off a failed merger bid involving Halliburton, is now looking to become a part of GE.

The two companies said last week that they’ve agreed to combine Baker Hughes with GE’s oil and gas business, making Baker Hughes a GE company.

Baker Hughes has operations in Grand Junction, albeit much downscaled since the local slowdown in natural gas development.

Under the newly announced deal, GE would own 62.5 percent of Baker Hughes, and Baker Hughes shareholders would own the remaining 37.5 percent. GE also would contribute $7.4 billion for a $17.50-per-share special dividend for existing Baker Hughes shareholders.

The companies say the combined company would have more than $32 billion in annual revenue, making it the second-largest player in the oilfield equipment and services industry. Schlumberger is the industry leader. The merged company would be larger than Halliburton.

Halliburton, which also has Grand Junction operations, and Baker Hughes agreed in 2014 to merge, but in April the Department of Justice sued to challenge the deal based on anti-competition concerns. The companies called off the deal less than a month later, citing the regulatory challenges, along with damaged deal economics due to worsened industry conditions resulting from low oil prices.

The deal between Baker Hughes and GE also is subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Baker Hughes shareholders. It’s expected to close by the middle of next year.

Baker Hughes has 34,000 employees working in 80 countries. The new Baker Hughes would have about 70,000 workers and would operate in more than 120 countries.

Between them, Baker Hughes and GE’s oil and gas division provide hydraulic fracturing and other well completion services, as well as services related to drilling, production and other areas.

“By drawing from GE technology expertise and Baker Hughes’ capabilities in oilfield services, the new company will provide best-in-class physical and digital technology solutions for customer productivity,” the companies said in a news release.