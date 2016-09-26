SHARE

Gay rights group backs Thurlow in House race





It’s not unusual for a gay-rights group to endorse Democratic candidates in legislative races; they do it all the time.

But when a Republican makes the list, that’s saying something.

That happened last week when One Colorado, the state’s largest gay-rights advocacy group, endorsed every Democrat running for the Colorado House and Senate this year, along with two Republicans: Reps. Dan Thurlow of Grand Junction and Rep. Kit Roupe of Colorado Springs.

Both are known as moderates in their party.

During his two sessions at the statehouse, Thurlow has voted for measures designed to aid the LGBT community, and against bills that the gay-rights group supported, such as a bill to ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that claims to “cure” homosexuality.

While the GOP-controlled Senate killed that measure, Thurlow joined Democrats for the second year in a row supporting it in the House, the only Republican to do so.

“My view is that people should be free to seek their own happiness,” Thurlow said of the endorsement. “As long as no one is injured, government should stay out of the transaction. I am pleased to receive the endorsement.”

As far as Roupe goes, the group also endorsed her Democratic rival, former state Rep. Tony Exum, who Roupe defeated two years ago.

Austin Montoya, spokesman for the group, said while it’s not normal to endorse both candidates in the same race, the two deserved it.

“Representative Roupe has shown her support for LGBTQ Coloradans and their families in the Legislature,” Montoya said. “And Tony would also be a champion. We would be happy to work with either of them in 2017.”