GJ entrepreneur receives association’s award for excellence

Local businessman and entrepreneur Page Tucker received the Entrepreneur Excellence Award at the Colorado Technology Association’s annual Apex Awards on Wednesday.

Tucker said he’s excited for how the recognition will benefit Grand Junction.

“I was absolutely humbled and honored,” he said. “It was an overall great opportunity to shine a light on Grand Junction and what we’re trying to do down here with technology.”

Tucker is the chief executive officer and president of ProStar Geocorp, which designs geospatial software. Its product is used primarily in the oil and gas industry and can locate assets down to a few inches — even if they’re underground.

Carl Lashua, chief operating officer at ProStar, said the award reflects Tucker’s hard work as well as the power of the staff at ProStar.

“We’ve got a heck of a team working behind Page,” he said. “I think we’re providing the oil and gas industry with technology at the right time. It addresses risk and productivity, and it really changes the way the industry manages its assets.”

Tucker said he looks forward to growing the company, including hiring high school students as apprentices through the education initiative CareerWise.

“I want to continue building a great company that can have a significant impact on our community and provide a platform that we can encourage students who are graduating to stay within the area,” Tucker said. “I also want to encourage even high school kids to leverage ProStar as a platform to get involved in the technology industry.”