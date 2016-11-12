Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

GJ officer shoots, kills suspect

111216_1a_shooting_daveh

Grand Junction police and paramedics tend to an injured officer on the ground after a deadly confrontation early Friday morning on Pitkin Avenue. The officer who made contact with a known suspect called for emergency backup, then told dispatchers that shots had been fired. Backup officers quickly arrived and found the officer pinned between a vehicle and a building on Pitkin. The suspect, found sitting in the driver’s seat, was dead.


Montrose shooting

A Montrose County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the west end of Montrose County.

Little is known at this time about the incident, which occurred about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

The deputy is being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation and further details will be released when they become available.


By Gabrielle Porter
Friday, November 11, 2016

Law enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Friday near Emerson Park.

An adult male — who has not yet been identified because next of kin had not yet been notified — died after the shooting, which occurred near the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Ninth Street, when a Grand Junction Police Department officer responded to a report of something “suspicious,” police spokeswoman Heidi Davidson said.

An autopsy has not yet been completed, said Mesa County Deputy Coroner Victor Yahn.

The officer — whose identity was not released other than that he’s been with the department since 2008 — believed the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a prior weapons violation with a known suspect, according to a department release.

“Within moments of the initial contact, the officer requested emergency backup to his location,” the release said. “Moments after that, the same officer aired, ‘Shots fired,’ and requested an ambulance to respond. Backup officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial call and found the officer pinned between a vehicle and a building on Pitkin Avenue.”

The department said officers had to break a window in the vehicle in order to free the officer.

“Medical personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the male suspect, who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds, was deceased,” the release said.

The officer “sustained minor injuries from being dragged or pinned by the suspect’s vehicle,” the release said.

A handgun was found at the scene.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement group that investigates officer-involved shootings, will be the lead agency in the case. Its findings will be forwarded to the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.

At the same time, the department will conduct its own internal affairs investigation.

As per normal procedure, the officer will remain on paid administrative leave while the team investigates the shooting.

This latest officer-involved shooting is the fourth so far this year.

On Oct. 12, Grand Junction Police Cpl. Cody Kennedy shot 20-year-old Michael Camacho in the hand while aiming for his chest during a tense standoff at the Monument Studios. Camacho, who was threatening suicide and pointing a realistic looking BB gun at officers, survived, and Kennedy was cleared by the DA’s office. Camacho remains in custody.

Grand Junction Police Cpl. Ryan Piotrowski shot and killed 44-year-old Simon Gomez as he held two children hostage at knifepoint Sept. 4 at the Shamrock Trailer Park. Piotrowski was cleared after the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office decided he was justified.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Geer was shot and killed Feb. 8 in Pear Park during a confrontation with Austin Holzer, a then-17-year-old methamphetamine user he was trying to arrest. Law enforcement reported at the time that Geer never fired his gun, instead opting to use his Taser. Holzer is in custody pending his prosecution.

