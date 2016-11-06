SHARE

Governor looks to severance money again

Albeit a small part, Gov. John Hickenlooper’s plan to close a $500 million shortfall to balance his proposed $28.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year partly relies on taking more severance tax dollars.

Last year, to cover an unknown amount of refunds to oil and gas drilling companies because of a lawsuit the state lost, the Colorado Legislature froze $77.4 million in unallocated severance tax dollars.

Normally that money — which drilling and mining companies pay based on what minerals they extract from the state — goes to the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Local Affairs, which doles out its share in grants and direct distributions to local governments.

In August, the Joint Budget Committee unfroze nearly $20 million of that money, which was diverted to Local Affairs to help local governments offset the impacts associated with energy and mineral development.

But because the state is facing such a large deficit, primarily because of constitutional and statutory demands outside of the Legislature’s control, the governor wants to use some of the remaining severance money to help balance the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

That plan, however, isn’t sitting well with local governments.

“Colorado’s energy-impacted communities remain concerned about the consistent use of local severance tax dollars to backfill the state general fund,” said Kevin Bommer, deputy director of the Colorado Municipal League, who has long criticized the state government for dipping into severance taxes to bail itself out.

“Yes, the state put in $100 million to deal with the BP America (lawsuit) decision, but the state has also taken over $300 million in local government severance tax funds to backfill the general fund over the last eight years,” he added. “That translated into unmitigated local impacts.”

Under the governor’s plan, the state would transfer $31.7 million in severance tax money to the general fund to help close the shortfall, leaving the remaining $25.8 to be divided between Natural Resources and Local Affairs.

Part of the reason the governor wants to do that is because of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. While the state is pulling in enough money to fund itself, because of revenue caps under TABOR, about $195 million is expected to be needed to refund taxpayers. That, Hickenlooper says, is happening because the Legislature failed to make the state’s hospital provider fee its own government enterprise.

The governor tried to get the Legislature to do that during this year’s session, but Republicans who control the Senate refused to even consider it, saying it was unnecessary because Democrats were still growing the state’s budget, as Hickenlooper’s proposed budget continues to do.