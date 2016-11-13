Health care conversions unlikely before 2018

SHARE

The next Congress will almost certainly take up the Affordable Care Act in 2017, but policyholders and patients are unlikely to see any change until 2018.

What those changes might look like is only now taking shape, with the emphasis on “might.”

“I anticipate that the ACA will go through significant changes, perhaps it will be repealed,” said Steve ErkenBrack, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, who was in Washington, D.C., in the wake of Republican and ACA critic Donald J. Trump’s election to the presidency.

“Obamacare has to be replaced,” Trump said in Pennsylvania shortly before the election on Tuesday. “And we will do it, and we will do it very, very quickly. It is a catastrophe.”

What that means is less than clear, but the idea of “more market-oriented approaches,” such as health savings accounts could gain some traction, ErkenBrack said.

“There is going to be more of a conversation,” ErkenBrack said.

ErkenBrack and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo, said at least one feature of the ACA — the concept of guaranteed issue, meaning that insurers cannot refuse coverage for such things as pre-existing conditions — is likely to survive.

Gone, too, might be lifetime caps on coverage.

As for a government-operated system?

If Colorado is any measure, there is little taste for a single-payer health care system, Tipton said, pointing to the rejection of Amendment 69 by a 60-point margin.

“We’re going to make moves in a businesslike fashion,” and one that will likely include Democrat participation, Tipton said.

Affordability and accessibility are likely to be the hallmarks of the GOP effort to deal with health care, Tipton said.

Monthly premiums for plans sold on the federal exchange are to jump by an average of 25 percent in 2017, and consumers across the nation, as in Colorado, have fewer choices than they have had in the past.

“From Pueblo to Grand Junction to Steamboat Springs, people are seeing more and more of their health care dollars stripped away, but they’re not seeing the benefit,” Tipton said, noting that he was approached by a woman in Ridgway whose premium is now more expensive than her mortgage “and it has a $5,000 deductible. She asked me, ‘How can I afford this?’ and there is no answer. She can’t afford it.”

Allowing insurers to sell across state lines could hold promise, Tipton said.

A plan introduced by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the “Better Way,” would allow people under the age of 26 to remain on their parents’ plans while reforming Medicaid.

Whatever the next phase is, said Randy Pifer of Active Insurance Solutions, 940 Colorado Ave., it needs to include uniform pricing for pharmaceuticals and hospital facilities.

“Until those get reduced, the cost of premiums is going to remain ridiculously high,” Pifer said.

What seems certain, though, is that the requirements of the Affordable Care Act will remain in force through the coming year.

“Nothing will hit the fan ‘til 2018, in my opinion,” Pifer said.

“Nothing is going to change the day after inauguration,” but there will be efforts to make sure that there are opportunities for everyone who wants to be insured, ErkenBrack said.

“The ACA remains law until some legislation passes” to change it or repeal it, Tipton said.