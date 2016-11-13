Higher hopes for Jordan Cove?

SHARE

Local supporters of Jordan Cove LNG, a proposed Oregon liquefied natural gas export terminal with an associated pipeline project, hope Donald Trump’s election will boost chances for its approval, and for approval of other oil and gas transportation projects.

Trump will complete pipelines, such as Keystone XL, and be pro energy, said Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, after she participated Wednesday in a conference call with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about the election results.

“And he’ll have an opportunity to make appointments to the (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) board,” she said. The commission is down two Republican members. Their terms expired, and President Obama has made no nominations to replace them.

The commission turned down Jordan Cove and the pipeline project because of a lack of agreements or interest from customers that would use the pipeline to get gas to the plant and then overseas, and impacts including likely eminent domain proceedings against some landowners along the pipeline route.

The commission indicated a willingness to potentially reconsider the matter, and Veresen Inc., the company behind the Jordan Cove project, since announced it has gotten contractual commitments from companies for most of the pipeline capacity.

The project has broad local support because it could prove to be an outlet for natural gas produced in western Colorado.

Currently there are just three FERC commissioners, all appointed by Obama, and all Democrats. Even if he filled the remaining vacancies, he’d have to appoint people who aren’t Democrats under rules designed to provide some political balance on the commission.

Michael Hinrichs, spokesman for the LNG terminal project, said Veresen is still focused on the current commission and the request before it for a rehearing.

“We don’t know enough about President-elect Trump’s energy plans to speculate on what it might do to the energy industry,” he said.

Jody McCaffree, executive director for Citizens Against LNG, an opponent of the Jordan Cove project, said that Trump called during his campaign for tax policy changes to encourage companies to bring back overseas profits and stay based in the United States. She said that doesn’t bode well for exporting LNG, which also would cause domestic natural gas prices to rise and harm U.S. manufacturing, contrary to pledges made by Trump in his campaign.

She said whoever is on the commission still would have to follow statutory requirements for a rehearing, which she believes haven’t been met when it comes to obtaining landowner agreements and satisfying the question of customer demand.

She also continues to believe Jordan Cove would get all its gas from Canada, not Colorado, and that the current international glut of natural gas will linger for the long term and make the project unnecessary.

“The clean energy disruption that is currently underway will pretty much spell the end to projects like Jordan Cove,” she said. “Colorado needs to get out of their fossil fuel Dark Ages and move towards developing the jobs of the future.”

Staff writer Gary Harmon contributed to this story.