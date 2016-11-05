SHARE

Hotel owners buy more room for more rooms







The owners of three downtown Grand Junction hotels are making incremental progress in their plans to build a fourth hotel.

Kevin and Steve Reimer closed last week on two parcels of land on the northeast corner of Second and Ute avenues, giving them all the property they need for a six-story, 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel that would be built on the south side of Colorado Avenue between Second and Third streets.

The brothers now own a little more than an acre between Second and Third and Ute and Colorado, giving them enough land to erect the hotel and a surface parking lot for hotel guests. They say they aren’t planning to acquire any more land for the project.

They have hired an architect and submitted their plans to Hilton for the hotel chain’s approval. Tru by Hilton is a new, midscale brand being introduced in the U.S.

The Reimers went public with their plans for the hotel earlier this summer and said they hoped to break ground in the spring of 2017. Kevin Reimer said this week the groundbreaking is more likely to take place in the spring of 2018, with a hotel opening in the spring of 2019.

But they’re emboldened by the City Council’s potential purchase of the Mesa Pawn & Loan property, 225 S. Second St., and say that bolsters their confidence in their own project.

“I don’t know what the short-term piece is, but any long-term vision of downtown has to include the Mesa Pawn property,” Kevin Reimer said.

The City Council this week agreed to buy the 0.85-acre property, but only on the condition that the city obtain an appraisal and not pay more than the value identified in that appraisal. Prior to the council vote, city staff had proposed purchasing the property for $800,000.

City officials say the Mesa Pawn property could be incorporated into a future realignment of First Street, and Ute and Pitkin avenues, or a redevelopment or expansion of Two Rivers.

“It shows they have a commitment for the convention center and its potential future,” Kevin Reimer said of the city’s interest in the Mesa Pawn parcel.

The Reimers told The Daily Sentinel this summer that they would scrap their plans for the hotel if the city didn’t come up with a plan to renovate or replace Two Rivers Convention Center, located immediately to the north of the Mesa Pawn property.

The city has put out a request for proposals for Two Rivers, seeking a developer or management company to lease or purchase the facility. Those proposals are due back to the city on Tuesday.

Kevin Reimer said a representative from Pinnacle Venue Services, a San Antonio, Texas-based professional development company, recently traveled to Grand Junction and met with him and a few city officials to discuss Two Rivers. Reimer said he didn’t know whether the company would submit a formal proposal, but he was encouraged by the company’s potential interest in the convention center.