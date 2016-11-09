SHARE

Incumbent lawmakers keep seats







While there were no changes in the two regional legislative seats in Tuesday’s elections, it was too close to call whether there would be a change in which party would control the Colorado Senate next session.

The one-vote majority that the Republicans have had in the Senate over the past two years was holding. Four seats were too close to call, but Democrats were leading in two of them. They would need to win three seats to gain an 18-17 edge, the margin that Republicans currently hold.

In the House, Democrats have a 34-31 majority, but appeared to be on track to extend that lead to as much as a 37-28 split.

Locally, Rep. Millie Hamner, D-Frisco, and Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, easily won re-election in their respective races against challengers.

Hamner topped her Republican challenger, Bob Schutt in House District 61, which includes the eastern half of Delta County, 56 percent to 44 percent. Baumgardner defeated his Democratic challenger, Emily Tracy in Senate District 8, which includes Garfield County, 54 percent to 46 percent.

The only other contested race in the immediate area was for Rep. Yeulin Willett, R-Grand Junction, who easily defeating his Libertarian challenger, Gilbert Fuller, with nearly 78 percent of the vote. Down south, Rep. J. Paul Brown, R-Ignacio, was trailing his Democratic challenger Barbara McLachlan 51 percent to 49 percent in a district that stretches from La Plata County to lower Gunnison County late Tuesday.

The win by Democrats in the House means that House Majority Leader Crisanta Duran of Denver is likely to take over as House speaker. If the Democrats manage to take the lead in the Senate, Denver Sen. Lucia Guzman is the leading candidate to be named president of the Senate. If not, Sen. Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, is most likely to get that position.

For nearly 30 minutes on Election Day, the statewide voting database went down, preventing voters from registering and casting a ballot. As a result, the Colorado Democratic Party tried to get a state judge to extend voting for two hours. A judge rejected that, ruling that the glitch did not prevent anyone from voting because clerks were allowing people to cast provisional ballots.