Incumbent Mesa commissioners win easily

Mesa County commissioners Rose Pugliese and John Justman, both Republicans, easily fended off challengers in the general election Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m., Pugliese had pushed aside Palisade Mayor pro tem Dave Edwards, a Democrat, with 40,789 votes, or 63 percent, compared to 23,578 votes, or 37 percent, while Justman captured 36,818 votes (56 percent) in a three-way race. Democrat Mel Mulder finished second, with 17,541 votes (27 percent). Unaffiliated candidate Jim Doody received 11,825 votes, or 18 percent.

Pugliese and Justman said the result was a clear vote of confidence in their handling of finances as the county moves toward an uncertain budget future.

“For all of us, public safety is No. 1,” Justman said.

Pugliese ticked off a series of issues she wants to tackle over the next four years, including updating the county’s land development code to attract and keep businesses, building a business park in Clifton, working toward economic diversification and pursuing the integration of the human services and health departments.

Job growth is key, as well, Justman said, noting that there are signs of improvement in the energy industry and in agriculture.

“When you’re a farmer, you’re an optimist,” Justman said. “Next year has to be better.”

Edwards said he doesn’t envy the commissioners that task.

“It’s going to be real tough for them to govern Mesa County,” Edwards said. “I intend to work positively with Rose.”

“Dave ran a great race,” Pugliese said. “I appreciate his innovative ideas.”

Edwards had proposed that the county and Colorado Mesa University work to establish a medical school to deliver needed medical services and stabilize the local economy.

“I’m willing to continue sharing ideas with her when we have coffee,” Edwards said.

Mulder said his second-place finish showed that Mesa County voters “like it the way it is.”

Going in, “I knew it was going to be tough,” Mulder said.

Doody had hoped the friction among the major parties would benefit an outsider bid such as his, he said.

The GOP hold on the commission still needs to be broken, Doody said.

“There will be an opportunity in two years,” he said, referring to Commissioner Scott McInnis’ possible bid for a second term.

“I’ll help somebody” to challenge McInnis. “We need to make a change.”