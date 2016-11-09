SHARE

Incumbent Rankin re-elected to state education board; Ganahl wins CU regent

Republican Joyce Rankin won the 3rd Congressional District seat on the state Board of Education by a landslide Tuesday over Democrat Christine Pacheco-Koveleski.

Rankin, the incumbent candidate, unofficially won with 62 percent or 131,364 votes, while Pacheco-Koveleski lost with 38 percent of the vote, or 81,384 votes, according to the most recent results on Tuesday night.

Pueblo County results were not available late Tuesday.

“I really am humbled and honored and I appreciate the voters of the 3rd Congressional District,” Rankin said. “I will continue to serve with a responsibility that I don’t take lightly and don’t take for granted.”

Rankin said she was looking forward to the challenges ahead for the school board, which include selecting a new commissioner for the Colorado Department of Education and deciding what to do with school districts who have not adequately improved their test scores within a five-year turnaround timeline.

“The number one constituent is the student,” Rankin said. “I’ve gotten to know superintendents on the West Slope and I think we have a great group and we will see more and better things.”

Rankin, who lives in Carbondale, was appointed to fill the seat in August 2015 after the abrupt departure of Marcia Neal.

She is a former elementary school teacher and principal, and currently works as a legislative aide in Denver.

In the race for University of Colorado regent at large, Republican Heidi Ganahl unofficially won by with 52 percent of the votes, or 988,547 votes. Democrat Alice Madden lost with 48 percent of the vote, or 904,339 votes.