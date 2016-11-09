SHARE

Internet proposals win votes

One ballot measure voters seemed to have little trouble approving Tuesday related to the pursuit of high-speed internet.

Voters around the region passed their communities’ respective measures to override the 11-year-old Senate Bill 152 by wide margins on Tuesday.

Colorado statutes allow an election for municipalities and counties to provide broadband services or work with a private-sector provider to enter into negotiations to offer broadband services. An override is usually a first step for municipalities to begin talks to implement broadband services or create plans to provide broadband services to residents.

Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday showed:

■ Approval from Garfield County voters by 73 percent, 14,864 to 5,468.

■ Approval from Parachute voters for Question 2C by nearly 78 percent, 219 to 62.

■ Approval from Silt voters for Question 2A, by 65 percent, 627 to 331.

■ Approval from Montrose County voters for Ballot Issue 1A by 71 percent, 10,754 to 4,315.