Jones trial redux: Murder suspect back in court for re-trial after hung jury







The man accused of killing Grand Junction mother and call girl Paige Birgfeld nine years ago will begin his first-degree murder trial starting today — for the second time.

Lester Ralph Jones, a married man with a history of domestic violence who prosecutors believed kidnapped and murdered Birgfeld in the summer of 2007, has already been tried once in the case, but the trial resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial. Jury selection for the retrial will begin at 9 a.m. today before Mesa County District Judge Brian Flynn, and the trial is scheduled to conclude by Dec. 23, according to the court clerk’s office.

During Jones’ first trial, 12 jurors and three alternates heard from scores of witnesses about Birgfeld, a devoted single mother and entrepreneur who led a double life as a highly paid escort in Grand Junction up until her disappearance June 28, 2007. Three days later, authorities found Birgfeld’s car on fire in a parking lot not far from Jones’ workplace near the intersection of G and 23 Roads.

Authorities quickly zeroed in on Jones, a married man who they believe had become obsessed with Birgfeld after paying her for an erotic massage the year before and realizing that he knew her through one of her ex-husbands. Although Jones continuously denied involvement in Birgfeld’s disappearance, he was surveilled by investigators over several years.

Birgfeld remained missing until March 2012, when hikers happened across her skeletal remains, partially buried and with her skull swathed in duct tape, in a dried creek wash in Delta County near the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. Jones, a Delta County native whose cellphone records showed that he had been in that area the week before Birgfeld’s disappearance, was arrested in November 2014.

Defense attorneys Steve Colvin and Kara Smith pointed to a lack of physical evidence tying Jones to the crime, criticized investigators for focusing on Jones to the exclusion of other suspects, and introduced jurors to a bevy of Birgfeld’s other then-clients who, they proposed, could have killed her.

After nearly four days of deliberating, the 12 jurors deadlocked Sept. 9 with nine in favor of conviction, three in favor of an acquittal, although one of the three who voted not guilty told reporters she would have changed her vote had she been the only holdout. Flynn declared a mistrial as requested by both sides, and a new trial was set.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in an email Wednesday that his team believes they’re obligated to try Jones again.

“Based upon the information we gathered from speaking with the prior jurors, I believe that we have an obligation to the community and to the family of Paige Birgfeld to present the case to the jury,” said Rubinstein, who this summer estimated the cost for calling the prosecution’s witnesses at the first trial would be between $20,000 and $25,000.

The court has scheduled a slightly shorter trial period for Jones’ second go-round; attorneys in the first trial asked for six weeks, including one for jury selection, but rested early. The current trial is scheduled for five weeks including jury selection, although Mesa County Jury Commissioner Rose Anne Kelley said she is prepared for the possibility of a more prolonged jury selection this time.

About 790 Mesa County residents were called to report for jury duty this morning; almost all of them — 700 — can expect to comprise a pool of prospective jurors for Jones’ trial. The remaining prospective jurors — about 90 of them — might be seated on a six-person jury for a dependency and neglect case in District Judge Valerie Robison’s courtroom, Kelley said. Several other trials originally scheduled to begin in Mesa County that day have been called off.

Kelley said after postponements for holiday travel, people who have given medical reasons for their absence and those who just forget to show up for court, she expects about 350 prospective Jones jurors to show up for court.

If that pool isn’t large enough to draw an impartial jury, another 600 county residents have already received jury summonses for the following Monday, Nov. 28, and the parties will attempt to finish jury selection then.

Kelley said media attention and the high-profile nature of Jones’ case does make it harder to seat a jury. The real problem she anticipates, however, is seating a jury at the start of the holiday season.

Kelley said she expects the jury will be successfully filled, however. While many people consider the summons a nuisance, she said those who actually serve on a jury often report that it was rewarding.

“I have people come to me on a regular basis who say, ‘I didn’t want to do this and then when I got there… it was a great experience,’” Kelley said. “Everybody just has to do their part. It’s part of being a citizen.”