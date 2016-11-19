SHARE

Judge rules against county, chamber on drainage

A Mesa County District judge rejected a request by Mesa County and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce that they not be penalized should they lose a case against the Grand Valley Drainage District.

The county and chamber were turned down by Judge David Bottger this summer when they asked that he halt the drainage district from collecting on its stormwater bills.

Bottger’s replacement, Judge Lance P. Timbreza, said in a ruling handed down Friday that he wouldn’t undermine Bottger’s ruling.

The county and chamber asked the court to hold the disputed amounts — about $25,000 for the county and about $600 for the chamber — and to suspend, or “toll,” all penalties, interests and costs pending the outcome of the case.

To do so would amount to “an end run around the denial of the preliminary injunction,” Timbreza wrote, adding that if the court “were now to toll penalties, interest and costs, it would frustrate (Bottger’s) prior order on the request for a preliminary injunction.”

In his decision, Bottger sided with the drainage district’s characterization of the charge, saying it was “in the nature of a fee.”

Chamber and county officials had no immediate comment and the drainage district said the ruling spoke for itself.

The county and chamber contend that the charge is actually a tax that is being levied without an election, as required by the state constitution.

The drainage district sent out bills this spring seeking to collect $2.7 million for a variety of stormwater improvements within its 90-square-mile area of some of the most densely populated parts of the Grand Valley, from Loma to Palisade on the north side of the Colorado River.

The drainage district already has spent some of the money on planning improvements to what is known as the Buthorn Drain, a network of pipes and ditches stretching roughly from 12th Street and Patterson Road south and west toward the Colorado River.

Timbreza also rejected an argument by the county and chamber that tolling would eliminate the need for additional litigation, noting that the district had begun the collection process against them by filing counterclaims demanding payment, as well as penalties, fees and costs.

Five private companies had assigned their legal claims to the chamber, but they and others would enjoy no protections because of that, Timbreza wrote.

“This is not a class action and (the county and chamber) are not serving as representatives of each and every customer” of the drainage district, Timbreza wrote. “What occurs beyond this case, much less within this case, is yet to be determined.”