Keeping blue yonder safe

Commercial drone pilots anticipate, fret about, new FAA rules







Commercial drone pilots won’t have to fly through as many government hoops thanks to new rules that will be going into effect at the end of the month.

Instead of getting what basically amounts to a pilot’s license to fly unmanned aircraft for commercial purposes, all those drone pilots need to do under new Federal Aviation Administration rules is pass a “knowledge test.”

While some Grand Valley residents say that is a good thing, others are still a bit wary about what it all will mean.

Erika Jones, marketing director for Synergy Marketing Consultants, says it’s not the current commercial fliers who she’s worried about. It’s everyone else.

“The new rules definitely help keep what we do legit,” said Jones, whose employer has been using drones and cameras for such business clients as Bray Real Estate to help sell homes. “Not every Tom, Dick and Harry can run down to the hobby store and buy one and say, ‘Hey, I’m a drone pilot.’ The regulations help, but as far as changing anything that we’ve done ... as far as safety we’ve always followed our own common sense and extreme safety rules. Now they’re coming out with safety rules, and that’s nice, but it’s what we’ve always done.”

The new rules require commercial drone pilots only to take a test to demonstrate that they know what they are doing, and to obtain a remote pilot certificate afterward, one that they will have to keep updated every few years.

That test, which won’t be available until Aug. 29, will cost people $150 to take, but there are only a few places in the state where they can do that.

According to the FAA, there are 12 such certified testing places, only two of which are on the Western Slope: The Colorado Flight Center, 800 Heritage Way, in Grand Junction, and the Northwest Colorado Community College, 500 Kennedy Drive, in Rangely.

A spokeswoman for the flight center said test-takers have two hours to take the online test, but if they fail they have to wait two weeks to take it again and pay the same $150 cost.

Jones said there are already numerous people who want to take it, saying the first scheduled test is already booked solid.

The problem, Jones says, is the fact that the new rules don’t apply to recreational drone flyers, many of whom aren’t as aware as she thinks they should be when it comes to safety.

Unlike model airplane enthusiasts, who have long learned the lessons of flying safely and not endangering people on the ground, drones are different because they don’t require the same take-off and landing areas.

Many don’t know that they aren’t supposed to fly near airports or over ball fields or even people on the ground, Jones said.

“It’s people like that who make what we do difficult,” Jones said. “We don’t fly for fun. We’ve got tens of thousands of dollars invested in our equipment. We make sure we are up to par, but there are just idiots out there who are giving the drone industry in general a really bad name.”

Jones said she’s seen footage, for example, from drone cameras showing Mount Garfield that clearly are going right through the flight path for the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

While the new FAA rules don’t apply to drone enthusiasts, they still have to follow simple safety rules, such as making sure their crafts are always within sight, fly at low altitudes and don’t fly into restricted air space, such as airports or into areas where there’s an active forest fire.

To help people know all that, the FAA has created a special website — http://www.faa.gov/uas — to tell them the do’s and don’ts of drone flying.

The site also offers a free smartphone app called, B4UFLY, to help unmanned aircraft operators determine if there are any restrictions or special requirements in effect at the location they are flying their drones.

Rich Alward, a Grand Junction environmental geologist, isn’t using drones in his consulting business, but is considering it.

Up until now, Alward, a former member of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, has only been a recreational user of drones, spending the past year learning about them, and even joining a local model airplane club to help him do that.

But because Alward has been considering integrating drone technology in his business, he’s become very aware of the new FAA rules, and likes what he sees.

“It’s been quite a while in coming to having workable rules, but I think what they’ve proposed is really pretty good,” Alward said. “There are reasonable requirements, reasonable restrictions as far as over people and in populated areas, staying below where airplanes are allowed to fly.”

Until he decides whether he will integrate drones into his business, he’s still having some fun with flying drones recreationally, all the time learning more about how to use them responsibly.

Alward agrees with Jones in that people who want to fly drones should learn to be more responsible, but added that if the abuse were as wide as some believe, the Colorado Legislature would pass its own set of laws and regulations governing their use, which it hasn’t.

“Ideally, you should fly under the auspices of a model airplane club or something like that where there are expected ways of behaving and responsibility levels,” Alward said. “Folks who fly really high or in dangerous situations, they make it tougher for everyone else.”