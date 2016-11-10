SHARE

Layoffs, other moves save city $1.1M

In an effort to balance the 2017 budget, the city of Grand Junction has laid off 13 employees — reductions that, when paired with voluntary reductions in force, reclassifications of positions and leaving vacant positions unfilled, have allowed it to reach its goal of saving $1.1 million.

Deputy City Manager Tim Moore was one of the most high-profile layoffs. Moore had served as the second-highest ranking city official and led the city for nearly a year as it sought to replace former City Manager Rich Englehart.

City Manager Greg Caton said the position will be recast as assistant to the city manager at a rate of about half the pay of a deputy city manager, and the employee will not have supervisory duties. The deputy city manager oversaw three departments. Caton said the revised position will be advertised sometime after the new year.

Citywide, 31 employee positions have been eliminated, reclassified or changed since Caton arrived in June. There were 713 city employees in 2009. There were 641 employees authorized for 2016. The recent layoffs drop the number to a little more than 600.

Caton said the changes were “systematic and around the organization.” He said the cutbacks mean the city probably will not have to reinstate employee furloughs or cut more positions.

“This is it. We’re on solid footing now,” Caton said. “It’s important that we are reassuring, and that this is it. We can get past this and move on.”

Six employees opted to take the city up on its voluntary reduction-in-force option, which was offered in October. Of the six, three chose to separate with the city, one employee is taking a leave of absence and two employees opted to trim their hours.

Ten employee positions were not filled after employees left. Thirteen employees were laid off and two employees’ positions were reclassified.

The changes affect all departments except for those run as enterprise funds — services that are funded by rate-payers.

Caton said he’s received positive feedback from employee groups because voluntary reductions-in-force were offered prior to layoffs. Caton said employees indicated they appreciated the city being upfront about its budgetary issues.

The impact of voluntary layoffs and not refilling some positions took a bite out of the downsizing, he said.

“We tried to minimize this as much as possible,” Caton said.

Caton said the budget crunch started when revenues were lower than expected in 2016 and the city was staring down a $2.1 million shortfall to balance this year’s budget. Non-essential travel budgets were suspended, capital projects that had not yet been started were put on hold, operating budgets and supplies were slashed and the city’s manager’s contingency funds were cut.

Caton said last month that if voluntary employee reductions didn’t produce about a $1 million in savings the city would likely have to cut labor costs, which make up about two-thirds of the city’s budget.

In keeping with priorities set by the Grand Junction City Council, the cuts would help finance those issues deemed most important: infrastructure, economic development and public safety.

Three new emergency medical technicians are approved for the Grand Junction Fire Department; three new dispatchers are approved for the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center, and another sworn police officer position is approved for the Grand Junction Police Department.

Caton said the city’s infrastructure budget also was increased by 25 percent to keep up with street maintenance.

Laid-off employees have been given several weeks’ notice and most labor reductions become effective Dec. 16.

Many of the city’s employees have a long history with the organization, and undergoing layoffs has been difficult, city spokeswoman Sam Rainguet said.

“This has been rough for the departments and the directors,” she said. “These are people who have worked together for years and now there’s a kind of a chunk taken out of the family.”