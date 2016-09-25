SHARE

Less rest for the weary

Homeless shelter to limit stays by half — to 90 days





Length of stays will be cut in half for people seeking a bed at Grand Junction’s homeless shelter.

A new policy starting Oct. 1 reduces stays to 90 days a year, down from the formerly allowed 180 days a year at the HomewardBound of the Grand Valley shelter, 2853 North Ave.

Executive Director Jade Joyce said she wanted to get the word out about the change, so people who stay at the shelter can make plans for permanent housing and not find themselves on the streets in the coldest part of the year.

“It’s time to get the info out so they can make good decisions and not be frozen (this winter),” Joyce said.

Already, word of the decreased stays has “been beneficial to clients,” she said. “This is aimed at increasing their self-sufficiency.”

Joyce said the reduced time line has prompted some clients to voluntarily report to HomewardBound staff about their plans to get into permanent housing. HomewardBound also meets with every person who stays on their first night, to work on a plan to get back into housing.

If clients are working to find permanent housing, the shelter will allow stays of 30 additional days past the 90-day limit.

Joyce said board members of HomewardBound of the Grand Valley labored for a year about making the decision to reduce the length of stays.

A change was needed, Joyce said, because the shelter is seeing more clients than ever. Also, board members learned that most shelters enforce much stricter limits on length of stays.

The Grand Junction shelter offered the longest limit of stays of any shelter in the nation.

Offering one day longer than the Grand Junction shelter’s former policy, or staying 181 days, technically is defined as a halfway house, Joyce said.

On average, people don’t stay at the shelter very long, and nowhere near the new three-month limit or the former six-month limit.

Single folks stay an average of 33 days, and families stay an average of 28 days, she said.

During the shelter’s 2014-15 year, the shelter reported 54,000 night stays. It served 1,340 individuals. There were more than 112,000 meals distributed.

HomewardBound uses a calendar year that starts Oct. 1.

In other shelter news, each winter, HomewardBound works with local churches in a homeless overflow program. For years, churches have rotated, taking in single men during the coldest winter months because space at the homeless shelter is limited.

Joyce said organizers believe this winter will be the last year the overflow program will be needed.

HomewardBound earlier this year opened Pathways Village, 564 29 Road, a 40-unit complex that offers housing for chronically homeless individuals.