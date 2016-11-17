SHARE

Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend





The 28-year-old man who investigators believe shot and killed his pregnant wife while trying to flee a gunman outside the couple’s car while firing repeatedly at him has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in her death.

Alexander Patrick Fedak, who was originally arrested on a vehicular eluding charge, was sitting in the driver’s seat next to 25-year-old Shandie Case of Clifton when a gunman emerged from a car the couple had been following Nov. 6, according to court records. He opened fire with a handgun on 34-year-old Joseph Anthony Manzanarez Jr., who moments earlier had emerged from a second car carrying an AK-47, investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Case, who was 6 months pregnant with her and Fedak’s first child, was struck in the head as Fedak wheeled the car around and sped away while repeatedly firing his gun at Manzanarez, the report said.

Investigators don’t believe that Manzanarez ever fired the rifle. Fedak didn’t immediately realize Case had been shot; the affidavit said he was so distraught after realizing Case was dead that he attempted to elude authorities in a high-speed chase in order to find somewhere to commit suicide.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein declined to comment on the decision to charge Fedak with criminally negligent homicide, a low-level felony punishable by six months to eight years imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Fedak and Case were following Manzanarez and Mesa County woman Jordan Shaw apparently to settle a dispute about a truck that Shaw had rented from the couple using the short-term car rental app Turo, earlier reports said. Fedak is due to return to court today.

Manzanarez said he didn’t know about the situation with the truck; he is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in connection with charges of menacing and weapons violations.