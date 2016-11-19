SHARE

Man allegedly supplied pot to 16-year-old who sold it at Junction High





A 27-year-old Grand Junction man with a very limited criminal history potentially faces a lengthy sentence for allegedly supplying a Grand Junction High School student with marijuana and marijuana concentrate, which the teen sold at the school.

Francisco Toledo, who lives in the 500 block of Ute Avenue, appeared in Mesa County court Friday, advised on possible charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, drug distribution, and a special circumstance charge of using a child agent to distribute drugs.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Toledo, parents of the 16-year-old high school student discovered a book with a secret compartment containing marijuana flower, as well as baggies that contained marijuana concentrate, commonly called “dab.”

The teen told police that Toledo had provided him with the drugs and had on other occasions picked up the teen after school at Sherwood Park.

An analysis of the teen’s cellphone allegedly showed he communicated with Toledo hundreds of times.

“There were hundreds of pages of messages between Francisco and (the teen). Within those messages there were at least six separate times where (the two) discuss picking up and dropping off marijuana,” according to a police affidavit.

The potential charge of using a child agent to distribute drugs is a level one drug felony, with a mandatory-minimum sentence of eight years in the department of corrections, should a conviction happen.

A judge on Friday issued Toledo a $5,000 cash-only bond in the case.

Toledo is further restrained from Grand Junction High School.