Man gets 96 years to life for series of sexual assaults





A 54-year-old Grand Junction man convicted of 20 counts of sexual assault has been sentenced to 96 years to life in a state prison, although he intends to appeal the conviction, according to a Mesa County prosecutor.

Larry Dean Church, who was accused of sexually assaulting nine girls and women over several years, was ordered to serve multiple sentences consecutively by Mesa County District Judge Thomas Deister Tuesday, said prosecutor Jeremy Chaffin, who recommended a “lengthy sentence.”

Church was arrested in January 2015 after an adult woman made allegations against him, and sheriff’s deputies investigating the claim turned up seven more potential victims, two of whom were 5 years old at the time, according to earlier reports. A ninth victim later came forward after learning through media reports about Church’s arrest. All the victims knew Church personally.

Church, who was represented by State Deputy Public Defender James Roberts, pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was convicted by a jury in August of all but four counts brought against him.

Roberts didn’t respond to a request for comment, but Chaffin said the defense asked for “a sentence on the low end and to run all of the sentences concurrently.”

Chaffin said Church intends to appeal the conviction.