Man recently jailed on sex assault warrant issued 13 years ago

110716_MUG_aureliano_duran

Aureliano Duran


By Amy Hamilton
Sunday, November 6, 2016

A 35-year-old man who has had a warrant out for his arrest for 13 years on suspicion of two felony counts of sexual assault on a child was arrested last week.

Aureliano Duran was arrested on the warrant after apparently being picked up in a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

According to an arrest affidavit for Duran, Duran had lived with and had sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl in June 2002. The girl told investigators that Duran, who would have been 22 or 23 at the time, would pick her up from Bookcliff Middle School.

The case first came to the attention of law enforcement when an official with School District 51 reported that the girl had stopped attending summer school.

The girl’s family had told police they previously filed a runaway report after she had run away and the parents said they were having a hard time controlling her.

The girl’s father told police at the time that he gave consent for his daughter to live with Duran.

After an officer explained that the law did not allow a 13-year-old to live with an adult and have sexual relations, the father said he did not know about that law, the affidavit said.

The father of the girl told the officer that he has several other daughters and they all left home at the age of 15 in Mexico.

Duran told police that the girl had told him she was 16; but the girl said Duran knew she was 13.

Duran’s defense attorney in court on Friday said that his client has been living in Grand Junction for the past three years.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it did not know Duran’s immigration status and that there was no hold on him requested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Duran was in the Mesa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond as of Sunday night.

