SHARE

Man shot by officer had fled from police, had warrants for arrest







The man shot and killed by a Grand Junction police officer Nov. 11 had fled a traffic stop several days earlier and had two active warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Grand Junction resident Brian Gaither, a 24-year-old parolee, was seen with a gun in his car when he fled a traffic stop Nov. 7, police said Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving. Gaither was already wanted on a parole violation warrant, police said.

Gaither was stopped again by police shortly after midnight Friday near South Ninth Street and Pitkin Avenue. During the stop, he was shot in the chest and abdomen by Officer Jacob Steele, who has worked for the Grand Junction Police Department since 2008.

Police haven’t released any details about what happened pending an investigation, but did say that detectives found a handgun in Gaither’s car after the shooting.

Steele’s leg was injured during the incident after he was trapped between Gaither’s vehicle and a building at Ninth and Pitkin. He was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital and later released. He remains on administrative leave during the internal investigation of the incident, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

No other officers were involved in the shooting. Police spokeswoman Heidi Davidson said no further information will be released until a ruling is made by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office after it receives a report from a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team that investigates law enforcement shootings.

In a separate incident, Montrose County leaders have yet to release any information at all about an officer-involved shooting Friday that left one adult dead in the west end of Montrose. County spokeswoman Katie Yergensen said Monday the county coroner’s office would possibly release information today about the person killed.

A Montrose County sheriff’s deputy who was involved with the shooting underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from his hand. Yergensen said the deputy has been released and is recovering well. He will remain on administrative leave during an investigation of the incident by local authorities.

Although it is typical for law enforcement agencies to release the identity of officers who have shot people in the line of duty, Yergensen wouldn’t identify the deputy except to say he is a three-year veteran of the sheriff’s office “because the entire investigation is still occurring.”

Yergensen also said it’s not certain that the deputy’s identity will be released. The decision will be made by Montrose County Sheriff Rick Dunlap.