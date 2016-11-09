SHARE

Mexican citizen will serve 18 months for illegal pot grow

The last man out of a group of six who were charged with federal drug crimes last year after the seizure of 153 pounds of marijuana from an illegal grow near the Dolores River was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Jose Eleno Rodarte-Garcia, who received the lightest sentence of his cohorts, will serve 18 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to manufacture and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, in a sentence handed down from federal Chief Judge Marcia Krieger.

The Mexican citizen, who was originally indicted on three drug-related counts and a count of depredation of public lands, will likely be deported after his sentence; if he returns to the U.S., he will also be required to check in with probation, Krieger said.

Rodarte-Garcia, who attorney Sean McDermott described as a low-level worker who was neither paid nor allowed to leave the grow site, told Krieger that he doesn’t plan to return to the U.S. after he is returned to Mexico.

“I do not intend to return to the United States. I do not want to suffer anymore …,” Rodarte-Garcia said through an interpreter during Monday’s hearing, referencing both his time in custody and his journey to enter the U.S. illegally.

“It was an ordeal to come through the desert to come here. It was a week in the desert without water, without food.”

McDermott said Rodarte-Garcia was sorry for his role in the grow.

“Mr. Rodarte-Garcia did come here with the expectation of legitimate work,” McDermott said. “He’s extremely remorseful that his effort to make enough money to support himself and support his family culminated in this.”

Five other men who were arrested during the raid last October, which included coordinated efforts between state and federal authorities, were each sentenced to 27 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to lower counts, according to court records: Sergio Enrique Arevalo-Portillo, Eduardo Aries-Torres, Angel Guzman-Gutierrez, Juan Mejia-Vasquez and Leonel Olaguez-Cabrales.

Arevalo-Portillo claimed that he came to Colorado from Texas for a construction job, and then was “deposited in the middle of a country they had not seen before,” according to records from his July 10 sentencing.

He also claimed that he was only at the grow site for eight or nine days before being arrested.

Aries-Torres, who was sentenced May 5; Guzman-Gutierrez, who was sentenced Sept. 6; Mejia-Vasquez, who was sentenced May 2; and Olaguez-Cabrales, who was sentenced May 4, are also expected to be deported, according to court records.