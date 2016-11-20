SHARE

Modern amenities, traffic trends addressed in longtime driver safety class

Bob Kline is familiar with the emotional side of driving.

He’s been teaching a driver safety class for AARP for almost 20 years, and he knows some people are there for the insurance discount and think they learned all there is to know when they took their first driver’s education class in high school.

“You can tell some of them come to class and say, ‘OK, smarty, teach me something I don’t know,’ ” he said.

The four-hour class, which costs $15 for AARP members, saves most folks about $100 a year on insurance. While most folks take the class for the insurance discount, others are ordered to complete it by judges after traffic accidents.

Kline teaches his class tactics to compensate for loss of vision, depth perception and reaction time. Leaving what Kline calls a “space cushion” between cars and not following so closely can help older drivers avoid rear-ending others. He tells them that failing to yield the right-of-way is the number one offense older drivers make, with improper left turns being the second-most ticketed violation.

“We try to make people aware of your reaction time, your vision, your hearing, because it’s so different than when you were younger,” he said.

At 81 years old, Kline has personal experience with these changes.

The class includes a section on newfangled technology in cars, something that Kline said can be confusing if someone hasn’t driven a newer vehicle recently. Alerts that beep at the driver, back-up cameras and Bluetooth can be overwhelming for older drivers. It’s a far cry from the first car Kline ever owned, a 1934 Ford.

Of course, part of the class is on how to negotiate roundabouts, a traffic structure that Kline knows some older folks despise, but he loves them.

“Just take your time and go through it relatively slow,” he said. “It’s OK to go around again. Time is not that important,” he said.

AARP considers roundabouts a safer choice for older drivers, because traditional intersections are the single-most dangerous driving hazard to older drivers and left-hand turns are the most dangerous traffic maneuver that any driver can make, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Forty percent of the crashes that older drivers are involved in happen at intersections, nearly twice the rate of younger drivers, according to AARP.

In the end, Kline feels good about teaching a class that might keep all drivers on the road safer.

“I tell my classes, if you change one bad driving habit, I did my job,” he said.