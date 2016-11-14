SHARE

Montrose deputies now carry Naloxone for heroin

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s recent outfitting of its patrol vehicles with a medication that can help or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is in response to a problem the county hasn’t had in two decades: death by heroin overdose.

Or, more specifically, four heroin overdose deaths, all in 2016, said county spokeswoman Katie Yergensen.

“We haven’t had any in 20 years,” Yergensen said. “It’s an alarming statistic. … We just want to help equip our officers.”

The department in recent months has taken steps to obtain Naloxone, more commonly known by its brand name Narcan, for each of its on-duty patrol vehicles, and to train all its deputies on how to use the medication.

Yergensen said the first few deputies to be trained came to Grand Junction for sessions before returning to Montrose to lead their own trainings.

She cautioned that, while Narcan is an important tool for responders, it won’t address the root causes of heroin addiction, which can often arise from addiction to more expensive prescription opioid drugs.

“This is not a solution to the problem by any means,” she said. “This is a step in the right direction and a tool we can use, but it is a community effort. Our goal is and always was saving lives.”

Narcan will also help protect the deputies themselves, who Yergensen said are at risk in some cases if they even handle heroin, which is at times cut with fentanyl and is harmful to the skin.

Yergensen said Montrose residents are aware of the uptick in the presence of opioids in their community; several weeks ago a group of concerned citizens held their own meeting to ask questions about how to address the problem.

Leaders aren’t planning any large-scale public safety projects to address the problem, but Yergensen said “it’s a larger problem and it’s something that we are looking at.”

Yergensen said ambulances with the Montrose Fire Protection District are also stocked with Narcan.

Small anti-Trump rally held in Denver

DENVER — A small group of protesters gathered at Civic Center Park to denounce President-elect Donald Trump and call for steadfastness against him.

Denver United to Defeat Hate organized the rally on Sunday, the day after a larger protest in the city that was among dozens across the nation.

At Sunday’s protest, demonstrators held up signs saying “Hate Is Not A Family Value” and wrote in chalk on a sidewalk in the park such things as: “My voice will be heard!”

The group said on its Facebook account that “it is time that we come together and listen to one another on the future that we all need, consciously focusing our intent in equality and peace.”

Remains of missing Utah woman ID’d

SALT LAKE CITY — Human remains found at the bottom of an Oregon cliff have been positively identified as those of a former Utah woman missing since last month.

Utah family members of 21-year-old Annie Schmidt say a medical examiner noted the cause of death as accidental.

She moved to Portland from Salt Lake City in July and was an avid hiker.

Schmidt was reported missing Oct. 19 after she didn’t return from a hike near the Columbia River Gorge.

Authorities say her car was found near Bonneville Dam, but the search for her was unsuccessful.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that dog teams had found remains below Munra Point.

Schmidt’s family says they were able to identify the clothing and other items found with the body before it was positively identified.

Funeral today for Utah police officer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Funeral services are scheduled today for a 25-year-old Salt Lake City area police officer who died in the line of duty.

West Valley City police Officer Cody Brotherson was fatally struck by a fleeing vehicle on Nov. 6 as he was he outside his car to lay down tire-puncturing spike strips.

Police say the stolen car careened down an embankment and slammed into a fence.

The three male teenagers inside the vehicle were taken into custody after running from the scene.

Brotherson joined the West Valley City Police Department in December 2013.

He’s survived by his parents, two brothers and a fiancee.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. today at the Maverik Center in West Valley City with burial at Valley View Memorial Park.

Utah Judge compiles 2 books of poetry

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Two poetry books feature the work of northern Utah judge Thomas L. Kay.

Kay has spent almost 30 years writing thousands of poems.

He started writing when he was an attorney.

Kay’s book “The Road I’ve Taken” is available at Barnes & Noble.

He says Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” sparked his interest in poetry when he was in seventh grade.

“The Road I’ve Taken” and “One Silent, Holy Night, The Poetry of Christmas” are available online.

Kay will read his poems for the public at a library Dec. 1.

His poem “Sentencing” was written after he sentenced an 18-year-old and saw the looks on the parents’ faces.

“I remember telling him he had so much to look forward to, but he needed to change his life,” Kay said. “I’m not a miracle worker, but something clicked.”

Kay said he later learned the man turned his life around.