Montrose GOP wins 2 commission seats

Republicans swept the District 1 and District 3 seats on the Montrose County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday with an overwhelming majority.

Keith Caddy won the District 1 seat with 73 percent of the vote, or 10,972 votes. Roger Rash won the District 3 seat with 71 percent of the vote, or 10,648 votes, according to the most recent unofficial results Tuesday night.

Caddy and Rush said they are committed to re-establishing trust and transparency between the county government and the public.

“I’m looking forward to … bringing down some of the walls that have been built up over the years,” said Caddy, a commander with the Montrose Police Department who will take over for term-limited Commissioner Ron Henderson.

Those walls include a public dispute with Montrose city government over user fees for the Montrose Regional Dispatch Center.

Rash, a civil engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation and former member of the Montrose Planning Commission who is replacing term-limited Commissioner David White, said he spoke with many county residents who talked about not being able to trust county commissioners.

“Once we build trust, we can build the teamwork we need to have good, positive relationships with the city, the people and other entities,” Rash said.

Derrick Ferguson, who lost to Caddy with 27 percent of the vote, or 4,027 votes, said he was happy with the voting turnout for his first run at public office.

“I absolutely will continue to seek office in the Montrose area,” he said. “I love the area and I love the people and want to make sure they’re duly represented.”

Ferguson said he was happy for Caddy and confident in his abilities to lead the county.

“If I was going to lose to someone, I’m glad it’s Keith,” he said. “We see eye to eye on many of the issues we’ve encountered, and I have full confidence he will do the right thing.”

Beatrice Lucero, who lost to Rush, received 29 percent of the vote, or 4,362 votes.