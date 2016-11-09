Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Montrose voters OK mill levy hike for middle school

By Katie Langford
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Montrose County voters approved a $21.3 million referendum to replace Columbine Middle School by an unofficial 8 percent margin on Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m., the measure was passing 54 percent to 46 percent, with 7,865 votes for the 2.48 mill-levy increase and 6,712 votes against it.

The property tax increase will result in a $1.65-per-month increase for each $100,000 of residential propety value and a $5.99-per-month increase for each $100,000 of commercial property value.

The approval means that the school district will receive $12.4 million from a Building Excellent Schools Today grant.

Montrose County School Board President Leann Tobin said she was thrilled to hear the results.

“We are so excited that our community chose to make this a priority for our kids and our teachers,” she said.

Columbine Middle School, which was built in 1960, would cost as much to remodel as it would be to replace, according to Montrose County School District Superintendent Steve Schiell.

Issues at the school include asbestos abatement, no handicap accessibility, foundation and structural problems, inefficient heating and cooling and not meeting fire safety standards.

“We’re all very happy and thrilled,” Schiell said. “We have a great community and our school board has been fabulous with this effort.”

Meetings to start planning for the new school are scheduled to begin Thursday, with a tentative May 2017 start date for construction.

