Municipalities push approval of Jordan Cove





Counties, cities and organizations in northwest Colorado are sending a flurry of letters to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this month, urging the agency to reconsider its rejection of a project that would ship natural gas from the region to Japan.

The commission, which then had four members, last spring rejected the Jordan Cove proposal, but later left open the possibility that it might reconsider.

The commission now has three members, all appointed by President Barack Obama. It can have as many as five members, but no more than three can be members of the same political party as the president, meaning that Obama would have to appoint two members who are not Democrats if there is to be a full complement of commissioners.

In its letter urging the federal agency to take up Jordan Cove again, the Mesa County Commission said the FERC has an outsized role in the economy of northwest Colorado.

“Congress and our federal agencies have the power to determine if Mesa County and our neighboring counties have a strong and viable economy,” the county commission wrote. “You have the power to decide if we succeed or fail.”

Jordan Cove includes the construction of an export terminal for liquefied natural gas on Coos Bay and a pipeline connecting the terminal to the Piceance Basin. In all, it’s about a $7 billion project.

In its original denial, the FERC said Jordan Cove hadn’t demonstrated the market demand for the natural gas.

Since that time, Jera Co. Inc., which would buy gas shipped from Coos Bay, wrote to the federal agency urging it to approve the project.

“With its proximity to Japan and its access to large natural gas reserves, the Jordan Cove Energy Project is well placed to make a positive contribution to enhancing the energy security for Japan over the long term,” the company wrote.

Those “large natural gas reserves” include the Piceance Basin, which the U.S. Geological Survey this summer said contained 66 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, more than 40 times more than had been previously estimated.

“With all of these recent and significant developments since the March FERC decision, we urge you to grant a rehearing quickly so that this project may obtain its approvals and become a reality,” the Mesa County Commission wrote.

The project could be a reliable economic factor for western Colorado, according to a letter to the agency from Grand Junction.

“We hope to stabilize, if not eliminate (boom and bust) influences in our economy,” Mayor Phyllis Norris wrote to the agency, which she noted has provided eastern and Gulf states the opportunity to reach foreign markets.

Northwest Colorado deserves the same opportunity, Norris wrote.

“Our community and region are exceptionally willing and able to provide clean, abundant natural gas from the wellhead to the export terminal and worldwide markets. If we are allowed to serve those markets, there will be an immediate and important effect on our regional economy.”

In addition to Grand Junction and Mesa County, letters are going out from Craig, Rifle and Parachute, as well as Delta, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

The Grand Junction, Rifle and Meeker chambers of commerce, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, and West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association also wrote letters urging action on Jordan Cove.

The project also has support on both sides of the political aisle, from Gov. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. House aspirant Gail Schwartz — all Democrats — to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, both of whom are Republicans.

“Northwest Colorado is speaking out in hopes that the FERC will speak up about why Japan and their 130 million people don’t count as customers,” David Ludlam, executive director of West Slope COGA, said in an email. “If a letter from Japan isn’t enough to convince the FERC that (Japanese companies) are worthy customers for Jordan Cove LNG, then what proof would be good enough?”